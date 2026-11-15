February 15, 2026: Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo 3 shoots the ball during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260215_zma_c04_150 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Hannah Hidalgo did not just have another impressive night against DePaul. The Notre Dame senior guard delivered a performance that secured her place in NCAA Division I basketball history, leaving head coach Niele Ivey searching for the right words to describe the accomplishment.

With the four steals she recorded in the game, Hidalgo became the first Division I player across both men’s and women’s basketball to reach 2,000 career points and 500 career steals since steals became an official statistic in the 1987/88 season. When head coach Niele Ivey was asked about the achievement during the postgame press conference, a video of which wasshared on the Fighting Irish YouTube channel, her response was that it was difficult to put the accomplishment into perspective.

“It’s hard to put into perspective,” Coach Ivey said. “I said it to the team afterwards, and we talked about how that is an incredible stat for any college player, not just a gender…It’s such an incredible accomplishment. It’s really hard to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, assists, and steals. And it’s phenomenal the way she impacts the game on both sides of the ball with the consistency as she’s been here at Notre Dame. It’s just an incredible statistic, and I’m really proud of her.”

Heading into the game, which turned out to be a 108–84 victory over DePaul in the Shamrock Classic, Hidalgo already had more than 2,500 career points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists. She needed just four steals to complete the unprecedented four-category club. And she got them. Hidalgo finished the game with 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, exactly four steals, and two blocks.

In a single afternoon, she filled every major column of the box score, combining elite scoring efficiency (12-of-19 shooting) with playmaking and relentless defense from the rim to the perimeter. This ability to dominate on both sides of the ball is truly generational, and it is something that has always been a part of her game.

In fact, over the course of her college career at Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo has averaged 24.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 4.7 steals per game. And she’s maintained a similar stat line this season. Through four games in the 2026/27 season, she is averaging 27.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 5.0 steals per game while shooting 58% from the field. Notably, she’s had an unimaginable 20-point, 10-steal game this season.

Speaking in a postgame interview with NBC, Hidalgo explained that her relentless defensive intensity is simply the standard she has maintained for years.

“This is the same defense I’ve been playing for the past four years,” Hidalgo said. “I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible. I’m trying to make the game as easy as possible for my teammates, and that’s me picking up full court and trying to turn over the offensive player so they don’t even get into their sets.”

Interestingly, another equally iconic record is already on the horizon for Hidalgo. Following her 31-point outing against DePaul, she is now just 54 points behind Arike Ogunbowale’s all-time Notre Dame women’s basketball scoring record. At her current scoring pace, this is a record she could surpass within the next two games.

Hidalgo also sits 149 steals shy of Chastadie Barrs’s all-time NCAA Division I record of 649 steals. Maintaining her 4.8 steals per game puts her right on pace to challenge the national record during the ACC or NCAA Tournament in March 2027.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Southern Jaguars on November 18 and the Davidson Wildcats on November 24 in their next two games. They will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and extend their record to 5-0. And for Hidalgo, one of these games, most likely the second, could provide another history-defining moment.

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