ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Head Coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after a college football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 17-10. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) ©Getty Images

Kyle Whittingham’s first year at Michigan hit another low point on Saturday in Eugene, turning into a nightmare 31–7 blowout loss to No. 16 Oregon that had everything go wrong at once.

What started with pre-game trash talk over NIL money quickly snowballed into a sideline brawl that sent a Michigan defender flying, and a scary injury that landed the Wolverines’ best offensive player in the hospital.

The most viral moment of the afternoon happened in the 3rd quarter when things got super chippy along the Oregon sideline. After a Ducks play spilled out of bounds, players from both teams started jawing and shoving near the white stripe.

That’s when 6-foot-4, 335-pound Oregon sophomore offensive lineman Douglas Utu (#55) stepped in and threw Michigan safety Chris Bracy (#7).

Because Utu has a 135-pound weight advantage over the 200-pound defensive back, Bracy went flying airborne before crashing onto the turf right at the feet of a side judge.

Broadcast cameras caught the entire sequence clearly, and the official standing just inches away didn’t hesitate for a second, immediately throwing his flag for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

For Whittingham, who built a reputation at Utah for disciplined, tough-nosed football teams that rarely lost their cool, watching a 335-pound lineman ragdoll his safety was a shocking breakdown in sideline control, mirroring the kind of unraveling usually seen when a sinking program completely loses its composure late in the year.

Although Utu’s mental lapse pushed Oregon backward and eventually cost them points when they missed a 46-yard field goal, Bracy was actually one of the few Wolverines showing real fight all game. Despite getting tossed around on the sideline, the junior safety stayed locked in and finished tied for the team lead with eight total tackles and a sack.

Unfortunately for Michigan, a sideline scuffle wasn’t even the worst news of the day, not by a long shot. Early in the first half, the Wolverines lost their best offensive weapon, sophomore wide receiver JJ Buchanan, after he went up to try to high-point a third-down pass near the sideline and came down brutally hard on his shoulder.

You could tell right away it was bad. Buchanan, who transferred from Utah to follow Whittingham to Ann Arbor, grabbed his shoulder in obvious pain, took off his pads, and broke down in tears on the sideline while hugging wide receivers coach Micah Simon before heading up the tunnel.

After the game, Whittingham confirmed the scary update to reporters.

“JJ, they took him to the hospital. I don’t know beyond that; otherwise, they took him to the hospital for more tests,” Whittingham said per Wolverines staff writer Clayton Sayfice.

Losing Buchanan completely sucked the life out of Michigan’s offense. Entering Saturday with 40 catches, 646 yards, and five touchdowns, he was easily their biggest playmaker, and without him on the field, quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood looked helpless, combining for a brutal 6-for-20 passing performance and just 71 total yards through the air.

Between watching their top receiver get hauled off to the hospital, seeing their defensive back get launched on national television, and coughing up back-to-back fumbles in the fourth quarter, it was a miserable day for Whittingham’s squad.

Now sitting at 5–5 with brutal matchups against No. 4 UCLA and No. 20 Ohio State left on the schedule, Michigan’s season is officially on life support.

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