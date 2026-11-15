ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 04: Atlanta forward Angel Reese 5 reacts during the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA second round playoff game between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream on October 4th, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire WNBA: OCT 04 New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261004085 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Less than two weeks after her season ended with a Game 7 loss, Angel Reese is already making headlines for reasons beyond basketball. The Atlanta Dream star had quite a busy 24 hours, with her activities outside the court drawing attention from fans across social media. And as usual with Reese, the reactions came quickly, with supporters cheering her on while others had a very different take.

On Thursday night, Reese walked two red carpets in Los Angeles back to back. First came the premiere of Netflix’s The Hunting Wives Season 2 at the Egyptian Theatre, where she is part of the cast. Then she headed to GQ’s Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont.

She changed looks for each stop. At the premiere, she wore what looked like a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress from spring 2003, a knee-length style with a flowy skirt and a corset top in a pastel floral print, along with René Caovilla satin sandals.

For GQ, she switched to a strapless black corset dress with a sweetheart neckline and a knee-length skirt with a side slit, plus black satin platform heels and a layered necklace.

It was a big day for her brand too. She had just released a new colorway of her Reebok signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1 “Draft Night,” which pays homage to the look she wore on WNBA draft night.

This is not the first time Reese has used the offseason to build her presence beyond basketball.

In her 2024 rookie season with the Chicago Sky, she launched her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, giving her a regular platform outside the court. She also expanded into fashion and retail, launching her first signature Reebok sneaker, the Angel Reese 1, in September 2025. Her latest ventures are another step in building a brand that extends well beyond her WNBA career.

Her appearance at the premiere was particularly special because she is part of the show. Reese plays “Trainer Barbie,” a tough-talking basketball trainer at Baylor, in what Netflix calls a co-starring role. Season 2 arrives Nov. 26.

Reese helped make it happen. After watching Season 1 in August 2025, she called it a crazy but good watch on X, and show creator Rebecca Cutter replied with thanks. Reese wrote back.

“Just let me know if you need me for season 2,” Reese wrote.

The night out came a little over a week after Reese told her followers she was stepping back. In an Instagram post days after the Finals loss, she said she would spend the offseason on herself.

“i’m dedicating this off season to myself,” Reese posted.

The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year said she will not do her podcast this offseason, though she will share some vlogs. Reese plans to be home in Florida, resting, working out, building her personal brand quietly, and spending time with her partner.

As expected, her two red carpet appearances quickly got fans talking. Many cheered her on.

“I know that’s right 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote, with others sharing the same feeling.

“the baddest in the W 😍😍😍,” another posted.

“the goat 🐐,” a third added.

That praise also reflects what Reese has accomplished on the court. She led the league in rebounding for the third straight year, and she was the first player in WNBA history to grab 500 rebounds in a season, with 521. She also set the record for double-doubles with 32 and became just the eighth player to average 15 points and 10 rebounds in a season.

But not everyone was celebrating her latest appearances.

“No Ring Reese,” one fan wrote.

“She should be in the gym practicing. She clearly needs it, but doesn’t care enough to improve her craft,” another said.

The first comment points to the Finals. Reese had eight points in Game 7 on 3-of-7 shooting with four turnovers, her fourth straight game with more turnovers than made baskets. This was her first playoff run and the Dream’s first Finals since 2013, but they lost. Still, the Dream also won a Finals game for the first time in franchise history in Game 2, when she scored 30 points with 16 rebounds.

The gym comment comes from the Dream’s Finals loss, with some fans believing Reese should focus more on improving her game after falling short in Game 7. However, Reese has already spoken about her offseason plans to rest and work out. After Game 7, she also said that when players get better on their own in the offseason, the team gets better too.

The 2027 season is also longer, with a record 50-game schedule, and it is the last year of Reese’s rookie contract.

“It is tough in the moment, but we’ll be back,” Reese said after Game 7.

Whether fans cheer or criticize, the answer will come on the court.

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