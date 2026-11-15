Close-up of waving flag with Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball team logo, 3D rendering, Close-up of waving flag with Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball team logo, United States ©Credits: Imago

The Philadelphia sports community is in deep mourning after the passing of Dr. Gary Dorshimer on November 14. He was 71. Dr. Dorshimer was a foundational figure in Philadelphia athletics, serving as the assistant primary care sports medicine physician for the Philadelphia 76ers, the medical director for the Philadelphia Flyers, the team sports medicine physician for the Philadelphia Union, and the head internist for the Philadelphia Eagles for nearly two decades. But beyond that, he had a way of connecting with the Philly community.

Upon the news of his passing, all the franchises reacted with heartfelt tributes. The Philadelphia 76ers released an official statement on social media to honor his monumental contributions to the team.

“The 76ers mourn the loss of Dr. Gary Dorshimer, a beloved member of our athlete care team and the Penn Medicine family. His generous spirit, warm sense of humor, and genuine compassion left a lasting impact on our organization and the countless players and patients he cared for. Our heartfelt thoughts are with his wife, Deborah, his son, Geoffrey, and all who knew and loved him.”

The loss resonated deeply across the city’s major sports franchises.

The Philadelphia Flyers also posted a formal statement from Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO and Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of team physician, Dr. Gary Dorshimer, today. Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him. His combination of wit and humor always brought a smile to the countless number of athletes in the city that he treated and helped perform at their best. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and Executive Medical Director of Penn Personalized Care, Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years. He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoffrey, during this incredibly difficult time.”

Even the Philadelphia Eagles shared a tribute stating, “The Eagles organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Gary Dorshimer, who served as the team’s head internist for nearly two decades, and extends its condolences to his friends and family.”

Beyond the organizations, his profound impact on professional athletes, colleagues, and everyday patients immediately resonated throughout the community, sparking an outpouring of grief.

Philadelphia and 76ers fans mourn beloved doctor

The sudden loss of a physician who was universally respected and a big part of the Philadelphia community for decades prompted deeply personal reflections from fans and others whose lives he touched.

The widespread grief was summed up by supporters sending messages of “love for the family ❤️❤️” alongside simple notes reflecting that people were keeping his loved ones in their thoughts by commenting, “Prayers 🙏”

Others who knew him outside the arena shared personal stories of his care, with one local noting, “Gary was a great man. He was my primary care doctor and one heck of a friend. Gonna miss him dearly! RIP to one of the best!”

For many patients navigating the health care system, his loss underscored how irreplaceable true dedication is, reflected in comments such as, “RIP and thoughts are with family and friends. Finding good Doctors is so difficult and it sounds like Dr. Dorshimer was an amazing one.”

The reverence for his decades of service in professional sports also drew heartfelt praise from supporters who recognized his elite standing, writing, “RIP Doc!! A legend in a group of legends 🧡🖤.”

The sentiment was shared broadly across all Philadelphia fan bases as fans processed the sudden news. Many acknowledged his monumental presence, writing, “We lost a true legend today. Rest easy, Dr. Dorshimer. Your impact will never be forgotten.”

The overwhelming outpouring of grief and gratitude from Philadelphia sports franchises and fans underscores Dr. Gary Dorshimer’s legacy as an irreplaceable pillar of the community.

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