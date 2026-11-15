December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Over 104,000 fans inside Kyle Field, the second largest crowd in CFP history. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20251220_zsp_l187_096 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Kyle Field knows how to put on a party. Beer, tailgating, packed parking lots and thousands of fans making a day of college football. Alcohol is part of the Texas A&M game-day experience, and the university certainly isn’t shy about cashing in on it. But on November 14, police had plenty of work to do, with multiple alcohol-related incidents involving fans during Tennessee’s visit to College Station.

The Texas A&M Police Department’s reports included underage drinking, fake identification, public intoxication, and even a fan abandoning a beer on the ground. Some tried concealing their drinks when officers approached. Others weren’t in any condition to make it through the afternoon without assistance.

And this wasn’t a case of police objecting to people enjoying a beer. Texas A&M sells alcohol inside Kyle Field. The problem starts when fans cross the lines that come with those sales. One encounter in parking area 100A offered an example of how a routine afternoon can turn into a citation.

According to Texas A&M Police, an individual spotted an officer and immediately tried to stuff a beer into his jacket. When asked for identification, he opened his wallet, giving the officer an unexpected discovery. There was a second ID showing that he was over 21. The fake identification was seized, and citations were issued.

Another individual tried a different approach. A woman spotted an officer and attempted to hide her beer at her side. She initially gave the officer an incorrect date of birth before changing her mind and providing the correct information. That ended with a citation, too.

The reports also documented three individuals holding alcohol who started walking away after noticing an officer. That didn’t help. All three received citations. There were more. One fan tried hiding a Twisted Tea behind their back, while two others were caught drinking White Claws after attempting to walk away from an officer. Both incidents resulted in citations.

In another case, a fan tossed a Coors Light onto the ground and just left it there. Police issued a littering citation. Abandoning the evidence wasn’t going to make it disappear. But the underage drinking reports weren’t the only headache for officers around Kyle Field.

Two women in parking area 100A were reportedly stumbling through the lot, using parked cars to keep themselves upright. One fell, and the other helped her back up. When officers approached, the women explained that they were trying to reach parking area 30C to catch an Uber.

The problem was, they were walking in the wrong direction. Officers determined both women were intoxicated. A friend was contacted and eventually collected them.

Another incident unfolded near Section 118, where officers responded to a report of someone lying on the concrete. They found the individual inside a restroom stall. When he eventually came out, his shirt was soiled and he was stumbling. Police determined he was intoxicated, released him to his sober sister, and ejected him from the stadium.

A separate report behind Section 343 involved another sick fan. Officers determined the individual was intoxicated and released him to his sober father. He was also ejected.

The message from the reports was that having a drink wasn’t the offense. Being underage, presenting fake identification, littering, or becoming so intoxicated that officers had to intervene brought consequences. That’s the distinction at Kyle Field because Texas A&M has built a lucrative business around stadium alcohol sales.

Kyle Field’s alcohol business comes with rules

Texas A&M has been among the biggest earners in college football when it comes to alcohol sales. The Aggies reportedly generated more than $4.7 million from hard beverages and alcohol across seven home games in recent seasons, averaging over $677,000 per game. While Kyle Field sells plenty of beer, the rules are tight.

Tennessee eventually left College Station with a 22-7 victory, improving to 8-2 while dropping Texas A&M to 4-6. The Vols controlled the game with 310 total yards, five field goals from Cooper Ranvier and a defense that forced two turnovers.

On the field, Tennessee had the better afternoon. Around the parking lots and stadium concourses, Texas A&M police had their own scoreboard to worry about. For fans who crossed the line, the afternoon ended with citations, ejections, or an unexpected ride home with a sober family member.

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