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Winning your first game as a starting quarterback is a big moment for any young player. But doing it for the team you grew up cheering for makes it even more special. After stepping in for an injured starter and facing a difficult stretch with Ohio State, one freshman finally got to enjoy a win. And when the game was over, his first thoughts went straight to the people who had been waiting for this moment alongside him.

Ohio State got back on track with a 28-19 win over Northwestern on November 14, ending its two-game losing streak. The victory also gave the young quarterback his first win as the Buckeyes’ starter. It was a much-needed result for the team, but the afternoon meant something different to a player who had grown up dreaming of wearing the scarlet and gray.

“Can’t wait to go see my mom and my dad, and get to call my grandparents as well because this is a moment we’ve kind of all dreamed about,” Luke Fahey said, in a quote shared by The Silver Bulletin on November 15.

For Fahey, the win was about more than getting his name into the record books. He grew up an Ohio State fan, and his family’s connection to the university goes back years. His grandparents even met at Ohio State’s library, making his journey to the starting quarterback role a moment they had all been looking forward to.

Getting there was not easy, though. Fahey took over the offense after Julian Sayin injured his throwing arm during the October 17 win over Indiana. The freshman then started against USC and Oregon, but Ohio State came away with two straight losses. He was learning on the job while trying to help the Buckeyes through a difficult part of their season.

Against Northwestern, Fahey looked more settled. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. His afternoon did not begin smoothly, as his first pass was intercepted after the ball bounced off a receiver’s helmet. But he put that mistake behind him and helped Ohio State find its rhythm.

One of his biggest plays came in the third quarter. With the Buckeyes facing fourth-and-1, Fahey rolled to his left and found Devin McCuin for a touchdown. It was the kind of play Ohio State needed, and this time the freshman made the connection after missing a similar opportunity against Oregon.

Fahey knows there is still plenty for him to learn. After the game, he spoke about getting more comfortable while also making it clear that playing quarterback at Ohio State comes with constant pressure.

“I’m starting to get a little more comfortable, but I don’t think you can really get comfortable in this position,” he said.

He added that having the full game plan in front of him has helped things slow down, especially before the snap. The support of his coaches and teammates has also made the adjustment easier.

Fahey had an important target to lean on throughout the afternoon. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith finished with 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Their connection has been developing since Sayin’s injury, and the Northwestern game gave them another chance to build on it.

Fahey was happy with the progress between them.

“He’s a great player with a great attitude, so it certainly makes my job easy to kind of target him and give him the ball,” he said.

Smith had a milestone of his own. A 22-yard catch and run in the first quarter moved him past former Purdue receiver John Standeford’s Big Ten career receiving record of 3,788 yards. Smith ended the game with 3,875 career receiving yards, giving him the conference record.

The running game also gave Fahey some help. Bo Jackson led the Buckeyes with 114 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Ohio State finished with 168 rushing yards, while the offensive line gave Fahey more time to make his throws. He was sacked only once, a welcome change after the protection issues that had come up in the previous games.

Ryan Day Sees a Response From His Team

Head coach Ryan Day was glad to see his players respond after the losses to USC and Oregon. He admitted that the performance against Northwestern was not perfect, but he liked the way the team stayed together and kept working.

“The last two weeks haven’t been fun here,” Day said. “But life is about how you handle adversity.”

Ohio State’s defense also played a big part in the win. The Buckeyes recorded five sacks and seven tackles for loss, while holding Northwestern to just 53 rushing yards. The defensive effort helped keep the Wildcats from building much momentum as the game moved along.

Day also spoke about what it means to represent Ohio State and play for the people who support the program.

“You’re playing for each other, but you’re still playing for the tradition. You’re playing for the Block O, playing for the people of Ohio,” he said.

The victory keeps Ohio State’s hopes alive, although the Buckeyes still have work to do if they want to make a late push toward the postseason. Their next games against Nebraska and Michigan will bring more challenges.

For Fahey, the win over Northwestern will remain special regardless of what comes next. He grew up wanting to play for Ohio State, and now he has his first victory as its starting quarterback. Before thinking about the next game, he has a family to see and grandparents to call — the people who shared that dream long before he ever took the field.

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