Karrueche Tran ©IMAGO/Starface

The airport terminal pulsed with rising panic as the clock ticked toward kickoff. Karrueche Tran gripped her phone tighter, eyes scanning the departure board, suddenly dark with cancellations. Hours earlier, she had been on a mission she refused to abandon: get to Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes’ Friday night showdown against No. 14 Houston.

Then the Federal Aviation Administration dropped a nationwide ground stop. A telecommunications failure inside the air traffic control system grounded departing flights across the country for more than four hours on Friday. At Denver International Airport alone, hundreds of delays and cancellations piled up while planes that were already airborne could still land.

Tran spent a grueling eight hours in the airport, watching the situation deteriorate. Airline staff had assured passengers that boarding would begin shortly. Instead, her flight was canceled. The urgent dash she made through the terminal to try to salvage her plans turned into an exhausting ordeal of waiting, uncertainty, and dwindling options.

She refused to let the chaos win completely. From wherever she was stuck, Tran made sure she caught the entire game alongside friends. She cheered, she tracked every big play, and she stayed locked in on the Buffaloes even as her own travel plans crumbled.

Later, she posted an exhausted-looking selfie to her Instagram Stories with a caption that captured the emotional whiplash: “Quite the emotional rollercoaster today between the airport and the game but I’m glad I’m safe and I’m glad the Buffs won.. let’s just pray my flight takes off tomorrow.”

Colorado delivered the kind of night that made the wait worthwhile. The Buffaloes trailed 20-7 late in the second quarter before exploding for 28 unanswered points. Richard Young, DeKalon Taylor, and JaQuail Smith ripped off long touchdown runs. Isaac Wilson found Joseph Williams for a big score. The defense and special teams held up when it mattered. Final score: Colorado 42, Houston 32. It was the program’s first victory over an AP Top 15 opponent in 19 years, dating back to 2007, and it snapped a long streak of frustration against ranked teams. The Buffaloes improved to 4-6, keeping bowl hopes alive with two games left. Fans stormed the field again, just as they had after the Halloween win over Kansas State.

Deion Sanders, who has shouldered the blame for the season’s struggles, sounded relieved and focused afterward. “It was balance,” he said. “We all caught the same bus. The offense showed up. The defense showed up. Special teams showed up.” He added that he doesn’t spend time thinking about rankings: “We want to win, period.”

Tran’s support has been a constant thread through Sanders’ recent years. Their relationship became public in mid-2025 while he navigated bladder cancer surgery. She stood by him through the recovery and the procedures involving his toes, including the adjustment to prosthetic ones. She has playfully nicknamed him “Little Foot” and spoken about how they joke through the challenges while he continues coaching, horseback riding, and living fully.

The FAA disruption rippled beyond one traveler. Multiple college football teams had to adjust travel plans. Some games were postponed, including in the SEC. Colorado State even held a walkthrough on the tarmac at Northern Colorado Regional Airport while waiting to get airborne. The ground stop was eventually lifted, but the ripple effects of delays and canceled flights stretched into the weekend for thousands of passengers.

For Tran, the day ended with relief that the Buffaloes had pulled off the upset and that she was safe, even if her flight home was still in doubt. The eight hours at the airport, the canceled flight after hopeful announcements, and the determination to watch every snap anyway underscored the same loyalty she has shown throughout Sanders’ health battles and coaching tenure. Colorado’s 42-32 victory over Houston gave the program a genuine high point in a difficult season. Tran’s presence in spirit, if not in the stands, matched the urgency of the night.

As she waited on the next flight, the message was clear in her own words. The rollercoaster was real. The win mattered. And tomorrow, she hoped, the planes would finally move. In a season defined by setbacks and one dramatic comeback, her dash to be there, even when the system grounded everyone, fit the larger story of resilience around the Colorado program.

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