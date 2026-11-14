October 10, 2026, Lexington, Kentucky, USA: Fans rush the field during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Lexington USA – ZUMAn340 20261010_zsp_n340_012 Copyright: xJoexNogalskix ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Tennessee’s injury nightmare just got worse, and the timing couldn’t be more brutal. Already missing several key players with the regular season nearing its end, the Volunteers suffered another crushing blow against Texas A&M as star WR Mike Matthews left on crutches. But furious Tennessee fans aren’t just upset about the injury. They’re blaming the referees for letting the play spiral out of control.

Matthews’ injury came at a crucial moment after he hauled in a 17-yard reception to push Tennessee inside the Texas A&M 11-yard line. But his bid for extra yards quickly turned into a nightmare. Several Aggies defenders brought him down in an awkward tackle, leaving the Tennessee receiver sprawled on the turf in visible pain.

Matthews eventually removed his helmet as medical staff rushed onto the field. He was soon helped off and taken to the injury tent on the Vols’ sideline. His potential absence would be a significant blow for Tennessee, considering Matthews has been the team’s leading receiver this season, recording 37 receptions for 566 yards and four touchdowns.

While the injury may have been unavoidable, the officials’ decision to let the play continue has come under scrutiny. Several fans believe forward progress should have been ruled dead well before the pile-up formed, arguing that an earlier whistle could have prevented the collision.

“F–k these refs not blowing whistle when a player is held up then injuries like this happen,” a fan added.

Another furious fan took the frustration straight to the top, tagging SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and calling out the officiating crew. “The refs choked on the whistle. @GregSankey pathetic.”

But the backlash did not stop there. Fans continued to tear into the SEC officials over their handling of the play.

“Thank you to the SEC officiating crew for not blowing the whistle as Mike Matthews is getting tackled by 5 Aggies. That didn’t look good, and that is Tennessee’s best WR. Can’t put any weight on his leg. Absolutely insane.”

One fan went as far as suggesting that the Tennessee receiver’s season could already be over. While the exact nature and severity of the injury remain unknown, the fan did not hold back in placing the blame on the officials.

“Mike Matthews is done for the season thanks to the terrible officiating crew of the SEC. #Vols”

ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor described Matthews as “very emotional” following the incident, with the receiver struggling to put weight on his right leg. The broadcast team later confirmed that the injury involved his knee.

Following his medical evaluation, Matthews reappeared on the sidelines, relying on crutches.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed Matthews’ absence during his halftime interview with ESPN, acknowledging the impact of losing the receiver while making it clear that others must fill the void.

“Mike was playing really well,” Heupel said. “The next guy’s got to step up.”

Trending Articles

The post Tennessee Fans Fume at Referees as Star WR Leaves Field on Crutches After Scary Injury Against Texas A&M appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.