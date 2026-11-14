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Sunday the 15th is all championship action for 18 straight hours. It’s a non-stop weekend of heavyweight rivalries and season-defining contests. Early morning tennis and an international NFL kickoff run right through to the late-night NHL on the West Coast. The rest of the sporting events are just as full, with nine NBA regular season games, a five-game NHL schedule, an NWSL playoff semifinal, and eight UEFA Nations League group stage games. Keep scrolling for the complete viewing guide with start times and broadcast details, so you never miss a single kickoff, first serve, or green flag.

NFL

Week 10 kicks off early at 9:30 AM ET with the International Series game between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena in Germany. It will be broadcast live on FOX, FOX One, and NFL+. The 1:00 PM ET slot sees seven games across CBS and FOX, Paramount+, FOX One, and NFL RedZone. On CBS: Chiefs-Falcons, Dolphins-Colts, Bills-Jets. On FOX: Texans-Browns, Vikings-Packers, Panthers-Saints, Jaguars-Titans. On FOX, we have the Houston Texans at the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers at the New Orleans Saints, and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tennessee Titans.

Late afternoon action gets underway at 4:05 PM ET on CBS with two AFC/NFC West matchups. The LA Rams travel to the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks take on the Las Vegas Raiders. At 4:25 PM ET on FOX, the San Francisco 49ers head to Arlington, Texas, for a game at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys. SNF concludes the schedule at 8:20 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Cincinnati Bengals as part of an AFC North clash.

Basketball

The NBA has nine regular season games on Sunday, November 15th. The day kicks off with a 1:00 PM ET matinee at Xfinity Mobile Arena as the Indiana Pacers take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Over in the West, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at 4:00 PM ET, the Charlotte Hornets go head-to-head with the LA Clippers at 4:30 PM ET, and the San Antonio Spurs play the Utah Jazz at Delta Center at 5:00 PM ET. The evening session sees two games starting at the same time on the Eastern Conference side, with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Boston Celtics at TD Garden and the New York Knicks making the trip to Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Houston Rockets visit the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET, and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET. All NBA games are available out of the market on NBA League Pass and on the respective regional sports networks.

Tennis

Championship Sunday at the FAGE WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden kicks off Session 8 at 3:00 PM ET on Stadium 2 with the singles final, followed straight away by the doubles final. The semi-finals are on Saturday 14th November, so the finalists for both events are not yet confirmed. US fans will be able to watch the coverage live on the Tennis Channel.

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 29th October 2026 St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis, Swiss Indoors Basel, Day 6 second round match Rafael Jodar of Spain runs for the ball AnthonyxBenoit

The 2026 Nitto ATP Finals across the Atlantic kicks off the round robin at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The day’s afternoon session gets underway at 5:30 PM ET with top seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten taking on the 8th seeds Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos. Singles action begins at 8:00 AM ET with top seed Alexander Zverev up against 8th seed Rafael Jodar in John McEnroe Group play. The evening session starts at 12:00 PM ET with the 4th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic meeting the 6th seeds Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti, followed by 3rd seed Ben Shelton facing 6th seed Arthur Fils not until 2:30 PM ET. Live coverage in the US is on the Tennis Channel, with the broadcast available globally on Tennis TV.

NHL

The NHL has a 5-game regular-season matchup on Sunday, November 15th. It kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with the Edmonton Oilers traveling to the Philadelphia Flyers on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet and NHL Power Play on ESPN+. At 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Broadcast available on NHL Network, Prime Video and ESPN+. Another 8:00 PM ET game sees the Calgary Flames head to the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on KCOP-13, Prime Video, Sportsnet One and ESPN+. The West Coast doubleheader is at 9:00 PM ET with the Nashville Predators taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose and the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, both on ESPN+.

Soccer

The 2026 NWSL Playoffs continue with the 2nd semifinal at 3:00 PM ET as top-seeded defending champions Gotham FC take on 4th-seeded Kansas City Current at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in NYC. The winner will progress to the NWSL Championship at Audi Field, and the game will be on ABC with streaming on ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Deportes.

August 14, 2026, Harrison, Nj, United States: Rose Lavelle 16 of Gotham FC seen during the NWSL regular season match between Gotham FC and Kansas City Current at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Final score Gotham FC 2:1 Kansas City Current. Gotham FC Hosts Kansas City Current In An NWSL Regular-Season Match At Sports Illustrated Stadium In Harrison – 14 Aug 2026. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAs197 20260814_aaa_s197_361 Copyright: xRonaldxSmitsx

In the international men’s game, the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League has eight matches across Europe. The early kick-offs at 9:00 PM ET are Latvia vs Armenia at Skonto Stadium in Riga and Cyprus vs Montenegro at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi. At 12:00 AM ET, there is Finland vs San Marino at Bolt Arena in Helsinki and Belarus vs Albania at Illovszky Rudolf Stadion in Budapest. The big 2:45 PM ET window has four of the major fixtures. France vs Türkiye at Matmut Stadium in Vénissieux, Belgium vs Italy at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Croatia vs Czech Republic at Opus Arena in Osijek and Spain vs England at Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Golf

Golf fans can follow the final round drama across the four major tours on Sunday, November 15. It kicks off on Golf Channel at 1:30 PM ET with the final round of the DP World Tour Championship (Earth Course) at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Later, it’s CNBC with the final round of The ANNIKA on the LPGA Tour at Pelican Golf Club from 1:30 AM to 4:30 PM ET. Golf Channel then has the final round of the inaugural Austin Championship on the Fazio Canyons course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET. Golf Channel then moves straight to the PGA Tour Champions season finale with the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET.

Motorsports

Stock car racing takes center stage on Sunday with the 59th edition of the Florida Governor’s Cup at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, FL. ASA STARS National Tour pole Qualifying begins at 12:00 PM ET, pre-race at 1:30 PM ET, and the 200-lap race starts at 2:00 PM ET. All track action is live on FloRacing.

With broadcasts spanning multiple time zones and streaming platforms, set alerts for your time zone. Check your cable provider or streaming app in advance to cope with a full Sunday schedule. Always check your local regional sports network listings prior to the first whistle so you can switch from one big broadcast to the next with no interruption whatsoever.

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