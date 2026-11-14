LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Lucas Herbert of Ripper GC during Round 4 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Sunday, February 15, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260215125733644407 ©IMAGO/AAP

Lucas Herbert wanted something “steady, consistent and reliable” when he decided against joining LIV 2.0. And it appears the Australian is looking to support the same stability for local businesses back home. Since departing from the breakaway league, Herbert has teed it up at the Ford NSW Open at The Vintage Golf Club in Pokolbin, New South Wales. But his appearance was less about golf and more a heartfelt gesture.

The Aussie has offered struggling small businesses across Australia free sponsorship space on his shirts and hats as he competes in a series of tournaments Down Under. What makes the gesture even more meaningful is that ‘The Gladiator’ is offering the exposure upon his return to Australian Golf at absolutely no cost. However, there is an emotional, more personal reason behind his decision.

“Just seeing local business getting destroyed over here makes me sad,” Herbert told Flushing It’s Tom Hobbs. “One of my good friends took his own life in January because he was a small business owner and couldn’t take the pressures of working 60 hours a week to keep the lights on any longer. I thought it would be better than coming home wearing blank hats and clothes.”

At the first tournament of his initiative, Herbert had already displayed the Khartoum Hotel’s branding on his hat during the opening round of the Ford NSW Open. He also wore logos promoting a local lawn care provider, an electrical company, and a mental health charity. However, his free sponsorship initiative will extend beyond the event, with plans to continue it at future tournaments.

That includes the Australian PGA Championship, Australian Open, and Cathedral Invitational. And Herbert will have no shortage of businesses to choose from. He initially expected around 50 responses after putting out his appeal on social media. However, the response has far exceeded his expectations, with more than 1,000 businesses expressing interest, as per Golf NSW. And for good reason.

Michael Heathwood, co-owner of the Khartoum Hotel, explained how much Herbert’s gesture meant to the business. With three owners who are passionate golfers, the pub saw the opportunity as a significant boost. Heathwood said Herbert had been “really generous” with both his time and responses, adding that the exposure could provide “ongoing momentum” for their golf tours in the region.

He also praised the Australian golfer for remaining approachable despite competing at the highest level. Although Herbert is a top-level player, Heathwood felt he was still “just an Australian boy from Bendigo” who understood their situation. Meanwhile, Herbert has been doing very well in the tournament.

Herbert opened the tournament with a 3-under 68, followed by rounds of 67 and 73. He currently sits tied for eighth before the final round, just four shots behind leader Jye Halls. Once he wraps up his Australian swing, the 30-year-old is expected to receive invitations to compete on the DP World Tour. However, he has even bigger plans.

Lucas Herbert reveals why he left LIV Golf

The Australian, who secured two victories during the LIV campaign, believes the proposed LIV 2.0 format will not offer enough competitive opportunities or help him achieve his biggest career goal: competing for major titles. Speaking on the Tee It Up podcast, Herbert expressed concerns about the reported 10-event schedule and the quality of additional tournaments.

“10 events is not enough to build a season around. You could maybe sneak a couple more in there, but the more you play, the sort of lower quality they are. It’s quality over quantity,” he explained. “[LIV’s] not going to give me enough access to the Majors, which right now, that’s the priority of my career.”

Lucas Herbert believes returning to the DP World Tour will give him a better opportunity to compete at golf’s biggest events. He added that improving his game and competing in majors mattered more than money, despite being listed as a creditor for over $1 million in LIV’s bankruptcy filings.

It’s clear that for Lucas Herbert, his legacy matters more than money. But only time will tell whether his kind gesture will give him enough karma points to help him win his first major.

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