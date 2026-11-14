December 03, 2022: Former Purdue player Drew Brees during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michigan defeated Purdue 43-22. /CSM. USA – ZUMAc04_ 20221203_zaf_c04_269 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Drew Brees has experienced plenty of heartbreaking defeats throughout his football career, but Friday night brought a different kind of frustration. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback watched Santa Fe Christian fall 21-13 to top-seeded Carlsbad in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division semifinals, ending the team’s unbeaten season and its hopes of reaching the championship game.

Brees’ reaction on the sideline drew attention after the game. A viral clip appeared to show the Hall of Fame quarterback animatedly shouting, and some viewers claimed he was cursing at the opposing team. Brees has now responded.

“No cussing. Good try though,” Brees commented on the viral post.

He appeared frustrated on the sideline, but reports from the game said his anger was aimed at the officials and clock management, not Carlsbad’s players or fans.

The issue came down to the final seconds of the game. Brees wanted one second put back on the clock before time expired, and with the clock run out, Santa Fe Christian’s season was over, which added to the coaching staff’s frustration.

The loss was a significant setback for a program that had enjoyed an impressive run. Santa Fe Christian entered the semifinal as the No. 4 seed with an undefeated record, while Carlsbad held the top spot in the Open Division. The Lancers eventually secured the 21-13 victory, advancing to the November 21 championship game against Cathedral Catholic.

Carlsbad’s Darian Webb proved difficult to contain, rushing for 175 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns. Santa Fe Christian made a late push, cutting the deficit to 14-13 with just over six minutes remaining. The team failed to convert its two-point attempt, and Carlsbad added another score to seal the result.

For Brees, the game represented another chapter in his growing involvement with high school football. The Super Bowl XLIV champion joined Christian’s coaching staff in 2025 and serves as its passing game coordinator. His three sons are part of the program.

His presence has attracted considerable attention, especially given his legendary playing career. Brees spent 15 seasons with the Saints after beginning his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers. He led New Orleans to its first Super Bowl championship and was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIV. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

The loss also brought Santa Fe Christian’s impressive run to an end. The Eagles finished 11-1 after going unbeaten through the regular season. They had gone 13-1 in 2025, giving the program 24 wins in its last 25 games.

Brees could not prevent the defeat, but his message to the people watching the clip was clear: the cussing story wasn’t true.

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The post “No Cussing”: Drew Brees Fires Back at Claims He Unleashed Expletives on Rival High School Team After Losing appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.