FORT WORTH, TX – MAY 01: ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes 99 leads the pack down the front stretch during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 on May 01, 2026 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 01 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692605011821250 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

NASCAR already has its own ‘Mayor’ in Jeff Burton, but a Craftsman Truck Series driver has decided to take the job title quite seriously. Canadian racer Jason M. White has come a long way from being a lifty at Tod Mountain in the late 80s to taking the reins of the rebranded Sun Peaks as its mayor in 2026. Only this time around, he has a whole racing career to his name along with the mayoral hat. And for now, he isn’t willing to trade either of the two. With an active racing career and a municipality to serve, his journey from the tracks to the town hall isn’t a coincidence.

NASCAR writer and statistician Joseph Srigley revealed the driver’s new quest via an X post. He also drew a witty comparison between White and Jeff Burton, who is also known as NASCAR’s Mayor.

White, who has been a resident of the Sun Peaks municipality in British Columbia for the past three decades, won the mayoral election by acclamation in October 2026. The racing driver won the title unopposed, as he was the only nominated candidate. He officially took office on November 3 when the new municipal council was sworn in.

This came after the part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racing driver delivered a stellar 34th-to-13th-place finish in the Truck race at Talladega. The Lincoln, Alabama, outing marked his best finish, as he walked away with 24 points, although the driver competed in only two races this season.

Jason White’s association with Sun Peaks dates back to the late 1970s, when he first visited the area to ski. He later worked as a ski-lift operator in the late 1980s before making the mountain community his home. Beyond his racing career, White has also established business interests in the region, making his appointment as mayor a new chapter in a place he has long called home.

Further away from home, the racing driver has built an impressive portfolio over the years. White reached a major career milestone in 2019 by making 100 NASCAR Pinty Series starts. The 53-year-old made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2018 and has competed in approximately 17 races. His best Truck Series result came at Daytona last year, where he finished eighth in the race.

The veteran driver has also competed in the ARCA Menards Series, where he made seven race starts and secured three top-ten finishes. His most recent track outing was at the Talladega truck race as Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 2 driver. White managed to execute a clean race by navigating his way around two major multi-truck wrecks on laps 17 and 57, respectively. While the driver has not revealed his future in racing after his mayoral election, he has not hinted at a retirement just yet.

While his pivot to politics may seem like a natural transition out of the racing career, the newly elected mayor has chalked out multiple improvements he would want to see around the municipality. His primary focus is to improve Sun Peaks’ infrastructure, wastewater capacity, and electricity supply. White also wants to improve education facilities and provide better opportunities for the youth to pursue sports.

For White, his biggest mentor and role model is the former mayor of Sun Peaks, Al Raine. During his inauguration speech, the racer-turned-mayor said, “Al, I hope I’m ready, and I hope I do you proud.”

While Jason M. White now has added responsibility beyond his racing career, he isn’t the first driver to venture into the world of politics while still competing in NASCAR. The closest parallel to White’s mayoral win is NASCAR Busch Series driver David Eshleman, who served as mayor of Fontana, California, from 1994 to 2002.

NASCAR Hall of Famers Cale Yarborough and Richard Petty were also elected as County Council Member and Commissioner, respectively, while actively competing in the motorsports’ highest divisions. In recent years, Alex Clubb and Austin Theriault have also been notable names who have ventured into politics.

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