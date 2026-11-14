Donovan Mitchell during warmup ©Credits: Imago

A nationwide FAA outage stranded the Cleveland Cavaliers in Miami overnight – and now some players want the Mavericks game postponed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights due to telecommunications problems affecting air traffic control systems. This has left some players questioning whether the game should proceed as scheduled.

The Cavaliers were left high and dry due to the flight delay, with no hotel bookings as well. Additionally, there was no clarity on their return flight, leaving them stuck in Miami after the 133-121 loss. Some Cavaliers players want the game to be cancelled, according to Chris Fedor.

“Me, personally, yeah for sure,” Donvan Mitchell said when asked if he wanted the game to be cancelled. “This is unprecedented. Back-to-back. Three-hour flight. It was already going to be a tough one.”

Stranded for an extra night in Miami, the Cavaliers reportedly managed to secure a 9 AM return flight on Saturday. With the game set for 7:30 PM Saturday, the Cavs have less than 24 hours to prepare.

Mitchell stated that he’s never encountered a travel situation like this during his career. This is his 10th year in the NBA. The closest thing to this was the COVID situation, ‘Spida’ added.

“I think the craziest travel thing I’ve ever had was the COVID situation. Make adjustments. Figure it out. Go from there.”

Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor also weighed in on the situation. Similar to Mitchell, he believes that if the team has to play, they need to approach it with a winning mentality.

No matter what the situation, the Cavaliers will have to go out there and give it their all. However, Proctor did admit the toughness of the situation.

‘They are tough circumstances, having to travel the day of the game. But it is what it is.”

One unnamed player compared the travel schedule to “AAU basketball.” They found it ridiculous that the Cavaliers still have to play the Mavericks game and demanded a cancellation.

“This is ridiculous. They should cancel it.”

However, postponing the matchup wasn’t necessarily a straightforward option. The Mavericks had already arrived in Cleveland ahead of the contest, giving them a considerably more conventional preparation schedule. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were dealing with an unexpected overnight stay and a same-day flight.

The team’s arena commitments also complicated matters. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse had a packed schedule, with other sporting events and commitments. Finding another suitable date for the game would therefore require more than simply moving the tip-off.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson also acknowledged the unusual circumstances but appeared to accept that his team would have to adjust.

“It’s part of it. You just adapt,” Atkinson said.

Ultimately, Cleveland’s players have little control over the circumstances surrounding their return from Miami. Mitchell has made his preference clear, while Proctor and Atkinson have emphasized the need to adjust and compete.

But with the Cavaliers facing a same-day flight and a demanding back-to-back schedule, the team’s frustration is understandable. Additionally, with a 6-7 record, the Cavs can’t afford to play at a disadvantage.

What should have been a routine return home has become an unusual test of the team’s recovery and preparation, leaving players to deal with the consequences of a disruption entirely beyond their control.

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