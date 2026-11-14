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Carmelo Anthony believes he can help Angel Reese take another step in her basketball development. But not everyone is convinced that the NBA legend is the right person to guide the Atlanta Dream star’s next phase.

After Anthony stated his plans to work with Reese during the offseason on an episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, one fan suggested that she would be better off learning from former NBA big men such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, or Karl Malone. The argument was that Reese plays primarily in the frontcourt and would benefit more from someone who understands the position.

But Anthony was not having it. “I KNOW BASKETBALL CHAMP WTF,” the former New York Knicks star responded, pushing back against the suggestion that he could not help Reese improve her game.

The Hall of Famer thinks the 24-year-old already has the foundation to become an even more dangerous offensive player and wants to help her develop additional scoring options.

“We gon’ get in the gym with Angel,” Anthony said. “We gon’ bring her back to the trenches, and we gon’ make sure she comes back next year with the bop bop. Angel got the Kareem hook. I like to work with younger players who really understand what I bring to them, because I’m really about developing. I wanna see what you can do and work on that.”

Although the fan’s argument has some merit, Anthony has a strong case of his own. His expertise goes beyond being a former NBA forward. He was one of the most gifted isolation scorers of his generation, using footwork, positioning, and an elite midrange game to consistently get good looks against defenders.

The fan’s suggestion of Olajuwon, Duncan, or Malone makes sense when considering Reese’s role. At 6-foot-4, the Atlanta forward does much of her damage around the basket, using her strength, positioning, and relentless activity to create scoring opportunities. Learning from legendary big men could help her develop more post moves, improve her footwork, and become even more effective against opposing frontcourts.

However, that does not mean Anthony’s skill set would be irrelevant to her development. Anthony built his career around creating separation with his footwork. His jab steps, pivots, and ability to use his body to shield defenders made him extremely difficult to guard one-on-one.

Those are skills that can translate to a frontcourt player like Reese. She does not need to become a perimeter-oriented scorer to benefit from learning how to create space, establish better positioning, and develop reliable counters when defenders take away her preferred moves. Rather than completely changing her offensive identity, he wants to build on what she already does well.

That distinction matters because Reese can continue to dominate the boards and score inside while adding a more dependable face-up game with improved footwork. Having another way to punish defenders could make her much harder to contain when opponents crowd the paint.

Angel Reese could use the offseason to build on her historic season

Reese is coming off another impressive campaign, even though it ended with a painful championship loss. The Atlanta Dream fell to the Golden State Valkyries in Game 7 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, missing out on the franchise’s first title.

Despite the disappointment, Reese established herself as one of the league’s most productive frontcourt players. She averaged 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 43 regular-season appearances, earning her third consecutive All-Star selection and the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year award.

That is where additional offensive development could make a difference. Reese is already an elite rebounder and defensive presence. Improving her ability to score when opponents limit her opportunities around the basket could give Atlanta another reliable option in difficult playoff possessions.

Whether that means developing a consistent midrange jumper, refining her post footwork, or improving her ability to finish through contact, there are several areas where she can grow.

Anthony’s offer could provide a different perspective on those skills. The two also share Baltimore roots, giving the former NBA star a personal connection to Reese and an understanding of the environment that helped shape her competitive mentality.

Reese has yet to publicly accept or reject Anthony’s offer. Still, the fact that a Hall of Famer of his stature is eager to work with her speaks to how much potential he sees in her game. And if the two eventually get into the gym together, the goal will not be to turn Reese into Anthony, but to help her become an even more complete version of herself.

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