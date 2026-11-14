LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: Charles Barkley pictured during a special live NBA Basketball Herren USA On TNT Telecast at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 11, 2018. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDamairsxCarterx ©Credit - Imago

Charles Barkley has never been one to hold back when speaking about issues he feels strongly about. But his latest message carried more meaning after the NBA legend reflected on a personal sentiment during another edition of Inside the NBA.

Barkley used the occasion to call on the U.S. government to do more for the men and women who have served the country, pointing to the physical sacrifices and mental challenges many veterans continue to face long after leaving the military. Chuck’s father, Frank Barkley, served in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. After completing his military service, Frank continued working with veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“My dad was obviously in the service, and he obviously finished his life working for the VA,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA. “And I’ve always said this – we talk a good game, but we don’t do nearly enough for our veterans. Our government has to do better.”

The former NBA MVP continued by emphasizing that supporting veterans should go beyond public recognition and appreciation. He argued that the government must provide better care for those who have lost their lives, suffered physical injuries, or continue to deal with the mental strain of military service.

“Because if you give your body – a lot of people passed away, and a lot of these guys are injured – and obviously there’s a mental strain that none of us – we got the mental strain that these guys are under once you are under the service – so we need to do better, plain and simple,” Barkley added.

The NBA legend’s demand for greater government support was rooted in his own family’s connection to military service. His father spent a significant part of his life helping veterans, making the issue especially meaningful to Chuck.

Barkley’s comments also reflect a connection shared by other members of the NBA community. Several players grew up in military households, giving them a firsthand understanding of the discipline, sacrifice, and commitment associated with serving the country.

One example is John Collins, whose father served in the U.S. Navy while his mother served in the Air Force. Collins spent parts of his childhood moving between military bases as his parents fulfilled their duties. He has previously spoken about how growing up in that environment shaped his appreciation for service members and their families.

In 2024, Collins returned to Hill Air Force Base in Utah, where he was born, for a Utah Jazz Hoops for Troops event. The team held a scrimmage for military personnel and their families, allowing Collins to reconnect with a place that was part of his early life.

The NBA has also maintained its own connection to the military community through its Hoops for Troops initiative, which recognizes active and retired service members and their families through events and partnerships with military and veteran-serving organizations.

For Barkley, however, the issue goes beyond a league initiative or a yearly tribute. His father’s experience gave him a personal reason to speak up, and he wants the government to match its appreciation for veterans with better support.

The Hall of Famer’s message was straightforward: those who put their lives and well-being on the line for their country deserve more than words of gratitude. They deserve lasting care and meaningful support.

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