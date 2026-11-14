November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Pat McAfee on ESPN College Game Day during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_326 Copyright: xAMGx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

A $17 million figure has put Pat McAfee’s College GameDay kicking challenge in the spotlight, raising questions about just how much the contest has cost over the years. The latest broadcast from Boise added another major moment to a giveaway that continues to grow.

During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from Boise State on November 14, Easton Hudson successfully converted a 33-yard field goal to win $1 million through Pat McAfee’s ‘Kicking is Easy’ challenge. The victory pushed the total amount awarded through McAfee’s contest and its charitable donations beyond $17 million.

“What a morning in Boise!! Easton drilled the $1M kick 💰🙌 this is getting expensive,” Herbstreit wrote in a post on X, tagging Pat McAfee’s show and adding laughing emojis.

The $17 million figure reflects the cumulative money distributed through McAfee’s challenge and its charitable contributions up to Week 11, including Hudson’s $1 million prize in Boise. The funding comes from McAfee and the challenge’s financial partners, not ESPN.

The segment marked another successful seven-figure payout in a season that has already featured several memorable winners. The former Indianapolis Colts punter had previously crossed the $16 million mark in total prizes and charitable donations, according to ESPN’s announcement ahead of the Boise broadcast.

Hudson’s successful kick immediately brought excitement to the College GameDay set. Former NFL coach Chuck Pagano helped prepare him for the attempt, encouraging him to visualize the ball going through the uprights before taking his shot.

The challenge gives fans more than a chance to win a life-changing amount. It also puts an ordinary College GameDay attendee at the center of the live broadcast, with every attempt carrying the possibility of an unexpected million-dollar moment.

The Boise win added another major payout to McAfee’s popular kicking challenge. Now in its fourth season, the segment gives fans attending College GameDay a chance to attempt a 33-yard field goal and win $1 million if they make it.

ESPN had confirmed on November 12 that McAfee and the contest had distributed more than $16 million in prizes and charitable donations throughout its run. Hudson’s latest $1 million victory took that cumulative figure beyond $17 million.

McAfee funded the challenge himself during its first three seasons before The Home Depot joined as a matching partner in 2026. Under the arrangement, both contribute $500,000 toward the standard $1 million prize.

Additional contributions from other personalities and supporters have pushed some individual rewards even higher.

The 2026 season has already featured several major payouts before Hudson’s successful attempt in Boise.

Texas freshman Connor Kacena-Merrell was among the early winners, converting his second attempt in Week 2 to secure $1.2 million. The amount included additional contributions from Kirk Herbstreit and actor Matthew McConaughey, who each added $100,000.

Ole Miss freshman James Whitehead also converted his first attempt in Week 3 to earn $1 million, while Tennessee’s Colby Lamb secured another million-dollar reward in Week 4 after making his second attempt.

The contest also produced a different kind of memorable moment in Iowa, where Finley Banfig missed his kick but still received $150,000. McAfee additionally donated $1 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

One of the biggest payouts arrived during the BYU broadcast in October. Student Carter Smith, dressed as Spider-Man, converted his second attempt and received $3 million.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and business partner Ryan Sweeney each contributed another $1 million, taking the reward well beyond the regular prize. These moments helped make the 2026 season particularly expensive for the contest’s contributors.

With Hudson adding another $1 million to the total, McAfee’s challenge continues to deliver big payouts and Herbstreit’s reaction captured the excitement as another fan walked away with a life-changing reward.

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