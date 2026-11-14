Ohio State fans tuning in to FOX at noon on November 14 will hear a different voice in the booth than the one many associate with the network’s biggest college football games.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt are not calling the Buckeyes’ meeting with Northwestern. Instead, Connor Onion, Robert Griffin III, and Alexa Landestoy have that assignment.

Eleven Warriors reporter Dan Hope broke the news on X Saturday morning. Johnson, Klatt, and Taft had traveled to Tucson to work Utah’s game against Arizona, leaving Ohio State’s broadcast without its usual crew.

A nationwide FAA ground stop had already thrown college football travel schedules into disarray, adding to the disruption across the sport. It’s important to note that the OSU game’s kickoff has not changed.

Johnson and Klatt have become familiar faces for viewers of FOX’s biggest college football windows. Their pairing is often associated with the network’s marquee matchups, which makes their absence from an Ohio State home game notable.

This Saturday, their assignment is No. 2 Utah against No. 23 Arizona. The game was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT, but the kickoff was moved to 8:30 p.m. MT after Utah could not travel to Tucson as planned on Friday.

“Due to the national FAA ground stop impacting team travel, the Big 12 Conference is evaluating potential changes to Saturday’s football schedule,” the Big 12 said in a statement on Friday.

The University of Utah confirmed that the change stemmed from the nationwide FAA ground stoppage and the resulting travel delays. FOX will still televise the game, with Johnson on play-by-play, Klatt as the analyst, and Jenny Taft reporting from the sideline.

That assignment gives the network’s lead crew a primetime game between two ranked Big 12 teams. Utah entered the weekend unbeaten at 9-0, while Arizona is 7-2. The matchup also carries massive implications for the Utes, who are chasing a place in the playoffs.

At Ohio Stadium, though, Onion will handle play-by-play, with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III providing analysis as Landestoy will report from the sideline. The assignment also comes at an interesting point in the season for both programs.

Ohio State entered the weekend 6-3 after back-to-back defeats against USC and Oregon. Northwestern also stood at 6-3, having lost its previous game to Iowa, 24-10.

The Buckeyes need a response after allowing 71 points across their last two games. The silver lining is that their offense has still produced strong numbers, averaging 35.7 points and nearly 468 yards per game.

There is still quarterback concern for Ohio State as Julian Sayin is out, leaving freshman Luke Fahey to start again. Interestingly, Northwestern has its own issue at the position, with Aidan Chiles unavailable and Nicco Marchiol expected to start.

FAA ground stop throws the Saturday schedule into chaos

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop after a communications problem affected all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The FAA grounded flights from 3:54 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. ET.

Even after the order was lifted, some teams were left trying to find a way to get to their games on time, and Ole Miss was hit hardest.

The Rebels were unable to fly out of Oxford on Friday, and their charter provider had no way to arrange a later departure. That forced officials to push the game against Oklahoma back a day. So, the teams will now meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

“Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans,” Oklahoma’s Vice President Roger Denny said in a statement. “After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection.”

Other programs had to find different ways to travel or accept changes to their kickoff times. Auburn abandoned its flight plans and took buses to Mississippi State. The change also pushed kickoff back to 4:15 p.m. ET.

Utah’s game against Arizona was delayed by three hours. Baylor-BYU, Arizona State-UCF and Washington-Michigan State also had toadjust their schedules, along with Tulane-Rice and Florida Atlantic-Tulsa.

The flight problems were not limited to college football. NBA and NHL teams ran into delays, while college basketball programs had to rethink their trips.

Although the FAA lifted the ground stop after a little more than four hours, many teams had already lost valuable travel time. Those due to play on the road Saturday had little room to make up for a missed Friday flight.

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