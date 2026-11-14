Jan 04, 2025: Lamar Jackson 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20260104_faf_cp5_238 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

There are still nine weeks remaining in the regular season, but after losing four straight games, the Baltimore Ravens certainly need some help, especially in the quarterback room. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined after suffering a thumb injury earlier this season. The injury required Jackson to undergo surgery, and there’s still no clear timeline for his return.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that after going through thumb surgery last week, a six- to ten-week recovery window will allow the quarterback to return late in the season. Considering the Ravens currently sit at 4-5, getting Jackson back under center will likely increase their chances of making the playoffs. Schefter’s report came after head coach Jesse Minter predicted a six- to ten-week timeline.

“Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8,” said Minter in a statement. “Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take 6-10 weeks to heal. He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season.”

Lamar Jackson’s injury has certainly affected the Ravens, considering they are now projected to have just a 3.7% chance of making the playoffs and one game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. In his absence, the Ravens have cycled through multiple backup quarterbacks and also acquired Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline.

However, that alone wasn’t enough for the team to prevent four straight losses.

Jackson went down with a thumb injury in a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. On Jackson’s first dropback, his right throwing hand collided with Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau as Jackson attempted to throw to Zay Flowers. Jackson immediately looked at his hand, went to the sideline, and subsequently headed to the locker room.

The Ravens initially announced that Jackson would undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve. Head coach Jesse Minter said at the time that the injury was potentially season-ending, although the team did not initially provide the exact diagnosis. The injury itself carried significant weight considering Jackson was coming from a three-week hiatus due to another injury.

During the Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Lamar Jackson was having an excellent game, as he completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while Baltimore led 24-7. On the final offensive play of the half, however, Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II sacked Jackson and landed on his leg/ankle. Jackson immediately went to the sideline and did not return.

Further reports confirmed that Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to miss the next three games. While he returned against the Bills, that comeback lasted just one offensive snap. Now, with hopes that the quarterback could return late in the season, it remains to be seen whether the Ravens can stay in playoff contention until Lamar Jackson’s return.

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