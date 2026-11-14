Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Tran Opens Up on Emotionally Draining Day Despite Colorado Win Brings Relief: “Just Pray”

Karrueche Tran Via: IMAGO ©Credit - Imago

After weeks of struggling to make a statement, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes finally gave their critics something to talk about, taking down No. 14 Houston Cougars 42-32 and dealing a massive blow to Houston’s playoff hopes. It was their first win over an AP Top 15 opponent in 19 years, making celebrations inevitable.

But while Coach Prime and his squad had plenty to cheer about, his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, had a rather different story unfolding.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bay actress opened up about how the flight disruption ordeal turned her day into an emotional rollercoaster. She shared a rather exhausted-looking selfie on her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into the chaos she had experienced between the airport and the game.

Accompanying the picture was a caption that read, “Quite the emotional rollercoaster today between the airport and the game but I’m glad I’m safe and I’m glad the Buffs won.. let’s just pray my flight takes off tomorrow.”

Earlier, in her Instagram Stories, she revealed how she had spent eight grueling hours at the airport, only for the airline to cancel her flight despite assuring passengers that boarding would begin shortly.

However, even amid the frustrating ordeal, she refused to let the travel chaos dampen her enthusiasm for her boyfriend’s team. Instead, she made sure to catch the entire game alongside her friends, cheering on and celebrating the Buffaloes’ victory from miles away.

The nationwide flight disruption caused by a telecommunications failure within the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) air traffic control infrastructure threw college football schedules into uncertainty, forcing several teams to reconsider their travel plans.

No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma were directly affected, with their clash postponed from Saturday to Sunday. However, that was just the beginning, as several other games also faced disruptions. No. 2 Utah, No. 8 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee encountered delays as they prepared for crucial road assignments.

Utah is scheduled to visit No. 22 Arizona, Texas heads to Baton Rouge to face No. 24 LSU, and Tennessee travels to take on Texas A&M. With three significant matchups on Saturday’s schedule, the flight disruption added another complication to an already demanding game week.

“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel,” the league said. “The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and team personnel remain our highest priority.”

The disruption didn’t affect the Buffaloes-Houston game as much, but it appears to have taken a far greater toll on the fanbase, as Karrueche Tran’s experience clearly demonstrates.

Nevertheless, Colorado fans have plenty to celebrate, as the Buffaloes might have just delivered their best performance of the season and arguably their most impressive outing in the last two years.

The Buffaloes were not only underdogs but also looked destined for defeat after falling 13 points behind at 20-7 late in the second quarter. However, Sanders and his team had no intention of surrendering their home turf.

They responded with 28 unanswered points, stunning both their opponents and the fanbase. The victory also snapped Colorado’s 35-game losing streak against AP top-15 opponents.

“It was balance,” Sanders said. “We all caught the same bus. The offense showed up. The defense showed up. Special teams showed up. We all were here. Usually, somebody gets left. They get the wrong time on the itinerary.”

“We want to win, period. I don’t spend one minute, period, saying, ‘This is a top 15 team.’ I don’t really care about that,” Sanders said. “I want to win.”

With this victory, the Buffaloes move to 4-6, keeping their bowl hopes alive. If they can maintain this level of performance, they could still finish the season on a positive note.

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