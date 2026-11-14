September 8, 2026, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Mike Evans 5 of the San Francisco 49ers during practice at an NFL, American Football Herren, USA media opportunity at AAMI Park on September 08, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne Australia – ZUMAp121 20260908_zsp_p121_009 Copyright: xChrisxPutnamx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

As teams prepare for their Week 10 matchups, some are already facing difficult decisions before Sunday’s games even begin. Injuries have taken several key starters out of the picture, leaving teams to reshuffle their lineups and find replacements at crucial positions. From quarterbacks and offensive linemen to defensive playmakers, the list of absences is extensive, withESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter identifying 29 players who will miss Sunday’s action.

Here’s a breakdown of every absence, the latest injury updates, and what each team will have to adjust heading into the weekend.

Texans lose four players, including Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans will have to deal with four important absences against the Cleveland Browns.

Azeez Al-Shaair – Groin injury: The linebacker has not practised this week because of a groin problem. His absence will be a big concern for Houston’s defence.

The linebacker has not practised this week because of a groin problem. His absence will be a big concern for Houston’s defence. Marvin Harrison Jr. – Hamstring injury: The wide receiver will miss the game after sitting out every practice this week. Houston will have one less receiving option on Sunday.

The wide receiver will miss the game after sitting out every practice this week. Houston will have one less receiving option on Sunday. Danielle Hunter – Hamstring injury: The defensive end picked up the injury during Thursday’s practice. According to the Houston Chronicle, Hunter has recorded four sacks this season. He ranks second on the team’s sack list.

The defensive end picked up the injury during Thursday’s practice. According to the Houston Chronicle, Hunter has recorded four sacks this season. He ranks second on the team’s sack list. Keylan Rutledge – Neck/shoulder injury: The offensive lineman has also been ruled out after missing practice. His absence creates another problem for Houston’s offensive line.

Hunter’s absence is particularly significant because Houston will be without two of its key defensive contributors at the same time. The edge rusher and Al-Shaair were both ruled out on Friday, with Hunter picking up his hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice. The Texans had recorded a franchise-high eight sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, making the loss of Hunter an especially difficult setback to absorb after that defensive performance.

According to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander, Jadeveon Clowney is likely to replace Hunter in the starting lineup, while Logan Hall could also see an increase in playing time. Al-Shaair’s absence could lead to Henry To’oTo’o moving into the middle linebacker role. These adjustments will be important against Cleveland, particularly with Houston also losing a defensive leader who helps organise the unit.

There is another absence worth noting beyond Schefter’s 29-player list. The Texans’ official injury report also ruled out tight end Brevin Jordan with finger and foot injuries. That gives Houston five players unavailable from its official Week 10 injury report, rather than just the four featured in Schefter’s list.

The Texans have not announced a confirmed return date for Hunter or Al-Shaair. CBS Sports lists Week 11 as the expected return window for the injured players, but that should be treated as a projection rather than a confirmed timetable.

Vikings and Packers face multiple injury problems before facing each other

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will face each other on Sunday. However, both teams have several players who will not take the field.

The Vikings will miss four players:

Blake Cashman – Concussion: The linebacker will miss Sunday’s game after sitting out practice. He must complete the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can return.

The linebacker will miss Sunday’s game after sitting out practice. He must complete the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can return. T.J. Hockenson – Wrist/chest injuries: The tight end has not practiced throughout the week. His absence will take away an important option from Minnesota’s passing game.

The tight end has not practiced throughout the week. His absence will take away an important option from Minnesota’s passing game. Jauan Jennings – Calf injury: The wide receiver has also missed practice all week and will not play against Green Bay.

The wide receiver has also missed practice all week and will not play against Green Bay. Kyler Murray – Hamstring injury: The quarterback will miss the game after failing to practise this week. Reports suggest that Kirk Cousins will start in his place against the Packers.

Minnesota’s quarterback situation is one of the more unusual developments heading into this divisional matchup. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has confirmed that Kirk Cousins will start against Green Bay, five days after the Vikings acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders. Murray’s hamstring problem has left Minnesota needing another option under center, while Carson Wentz also suffered an ankle injury during the team’s previous game.

The move gives Cousins an immediate opportunity to take over the offence despite having only recently joined the team. The Vikings will also be without Hockenson, Jennings and Cashman, meaning Cousins will have to work with a reduced group of established offensive and defensive starters.

Green Bay has three players on its list

Josh Jacobs – Fractured finger: The running back suffered the injury during last week’s game against New England. He had to leave the game before it ended. According to Acme Packing Company, Jacobs is expected to undergo finger surgery soon.

The running back suffered the injury during last week’s game against New England. He had to leave the game before it ended. According to Acme Packing Company, Jacobs is expected to undergo finger surgery soon. Micah Parsons – Knee injury: The edge defender remains out because of his knee problem.

The edge defender remains out because of his knee problem. Sean Rhyan – Ankle injury: The offensive lineman will also miss Sunday’s game because of an ankle problem. His absence creates another challenge for Green Bay’s offensive line.

Jacobs’ absence could extend beyond Sunday’s game. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that the running back needs surgery on the fractured finger he suffered against the Patriots. He also explained why Jacobs could not continue playing despite initially attempting to return to the field.

“He had no grip strength,” LaFleur said, explaining that Jacobs had tried to go back into the game but could not manage the injury.

The coach did not provide a return date and said placing Jacobs on injured reserve remained an option. Such a move would require him to miss at least four games. The uncertainty is particularly important for Green Bay because Jacobs had only recently returned from the Commissioner’s Exempt List, having spent the first six weeks of the season away from the active roster. packers.com+1

Parsons’ absence is another setback for the Packers’ pass rush. The official injury report lists both a knee issue and an illness, rather than just the knee problem mentioned in the initial report. Rhyan, meanwhile, has been ruled out with an ankle injury after missing all three practices. Green Bay’s official report also lists tight end Josh Whyle as out with a concussion, although he is not among the players featured in Schefter’s 29-player list.

Kansas City Chiefs will be without their DT

The Kansas City Chiefs will miss defensive tackle Peter Woods against the Atlanta Falcons because of a neck injury.

According to the Chiefs’ official injury report, Woods did not practise on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. CBS Sports has listed Week 11 as his expected return window.

Woods is not the only defensive-line concern for Kansas City. The Chiefs have also ruled out defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott with a knee injury, while offensive tackle Jaylon Moore will miss the game with an ankle problem. Neither player is included in Schefter’s 29-player selection, but their absence adds to the personnel changes Kansas City must make against Atlanta.

Tennessee Titans will miss two players

Peter Skoronski – Hamstring injury: The offensive guard will miss the game after sitting out practice. His absence will affect the protection in front of Tennessee’s quarterback.

The offensive guard will miss the game after sitting out practice. His absence will affect the protection in front of Tennessee’s quarterback. Carnell Tate – Shoulder injury: The rookie wide receiver will miss another game because of his shoulder problem.

The Titans will have further personnel concerns beyond those two players. Their official injury report also lists linebacker Cody Barton, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and punter Tommy Townsend as out. This leaves Tennessee without several contributors across different units as it prepares to face Jacksonville.

Atlanta Falcons won’t have their WR

The Atlanta Falcons will be without Zachariah Branch, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. The wide receiver did not practise at all this week and has been ruled out against Kansas City.

Branch is set to miss his second consecutive game because of the hamstring problem. Atlanta will also be without linebacker Divine Deablo, who has been listed as doubtful with a forearm injury. Deablo played against Cincinnati last week with his right arm wrapped, but he missed the final two practices ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Jacksonville’s Injury Troubles

Meanwhile, Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jessie Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Davis will also miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

However, their absences are not because of injuries. According to reports, coach Liam Coen decided to rest both players because they had not received their bye week after arriving in Jacksonville. The team has decided to give them some time off.

The decision is connected to Jacksonville’s activity before the trade deadline. Both players were acquired from other teams earlier in the week, and neither had received a bye with his previous team. Jacksonville had already completed its own bye, meaning the two newcomers risked going through the entire season without the usual midseason break.

Coen explained that the decision was about player safety as well as giving the newcomers time to understand the Jaguars’ defensive system.

“Want to be able to make sure [that with] player safety, putting them in a position to succeed, also learn the system, and just give those guys a week to be able to do that,” Coen said.

The two players are expected to make their Jacksonville debuts in Week 11. This is an important distinction because their absence is a planned rest decision, not an injury setback.

Dolphins lose starting center Aaron Brewer

The Miami Dolphins will be without center Aaron Brewer, who is dealing with a concussion.

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, Brewer remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and has not practised this week.

Miami’s official injury report confirms that Brewer was a non-participant throughout the week and has been ruled out. However, he will not be the only offensive player unavailable. Wide receiver Jared Wayne has also been ruled out with a quadriceps injury, while Chris Bell is listed as doubtful with a knee problem.

Brewer’s absence is particularly relevant because he is the team’s starting center. His unavailability means Miami will have to make an adjustment at the heart of its offensive line, affecting the unit responsible for protection calls and coordinating blocking assignments.

Panthers miss linebacker Bobby Okereke again

The Carolina Panthers will also miss linebacker Bobby Okereke because of a foot injury. According to the team’s official website, this will be his second straight missed game. He did not take part in practice throughout the week.

Okereke’s absence leaves Carolina without an experienced linebacker for another week. The official injury report confirms that he did not practise on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday before being ruled out. The Panthers will also have several players carrying questionable designations, including wide receiver Xavier Legette, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Will Lee III.

Saints face offensive-line problems against Carolina

The New Orleans Saints will have two more players unavailable:

Taliese Fuaga – Knee injury: The offensive tackle has been ruled out after missing Friday’s practice.

The offensive tackle has been ruled out after missing Friday’s practice. Erik McCoy – Biceps injury: The center will also miss Sunday’s game after sitting out practice throughout the week.

The two absences leave New Orleans with a particularly difficult offensive-line situation against Carolina. Fuaga’s knee injury occurred during Thursday’s practice and has been described as a knee sprain. Head coach Kellen Moore indicated that it was not expected to be a long-term problem and that the team did not anticipate needing to place him on injured reserve.

McCoy, meanwhile, has been unable to practise throughout the week because of his biceps injury. According to local reporting from Audacy’s Jeff Nowak, Cesar Ruiz is expected to move to center in McCoy’s absence, while rookie Jeremiah Wright could take over at right guard. Asim Richards is another option at tackle.

That means New Orleans could be forced to make multiple changes across its offensive line rather than simply replacing one injured starter. The adjustments will be important for protecting the quarterback and maintaining the blocking structure against Carolina.

Rams lose Steve Avila and Terrance Ferguson

The Los Angeles Rams will also miss two players from Schefter’s list.

Steve Avila – Hamstring injury: The offensive lineman suffered the injury during the Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Avila will miss Sunday’s game against Arizona.

The offensive lineman suffered the injury during the Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Avila will miss Sunday’s game against Arizona. Terrance Ferguson – Ankle/hamstring injuries: The tight end will miss Sunday’s game after aggravating his hamstring problem last week. He did not take part in any of the three practices this week.

The Rams’ official injury report confirms that both players have been ruled out. Ferguson’s ankle and hamstring issues have kept him unavailable, while Avila’s hamstring injury has prevented him from returning after the Week 9 matchup.

Their absences also leave Los Angeles with fewer options at two different positions. Avila’s absence affects the protection up front, while Ferguson’s unavailability removes another tight end from the passing game and blocking rotation.

49ers wait for Mike Evans to recover from Achilles injury

The San Francisco 49ers will also be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who is dealing with an Achilles injury.

According to CBS Sports, Evans will miss his third straight game because of a problem with his right Achilles. He aggravated the injury during a Week 6 win over Washington.

Evans’ absence is particularly notable because San Francisco has now gone several weeks without one of its major receiving options. The wideout has been dealing with the Achilles issue since aggravating it against Washington, and the 49ers have not yet been able to bring him back into the lineup.

San Francisco’s wider injury report also deserves attention. Offensive tackle Trent Williams is questionable with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green are among the other players carrying questionable designations. This could leave the 49ers with additional decisions to make on both sides of the ball before facing Dallas.

Cowboys deal with injuries to Jake Ferguson and Tyler Goodson

The Dallas Cowboys will have to manage without tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Tyler Goodson.

Ferguson suffered a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. He was already dealing with an ankle problem when he picked up the knee injury.

According to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Ferguson could miss multiple weeks. CBS Sports has listed Week 11 as his expected return window.

There is an important distinction between Ferguson’s injury and Goodson’s. Ferguson has been ruled out with a knee injury, with CBS Sports projecting Week 11 as his expected return. However, the ACL and MCL damage reported in the Cowboys’ injury updates belongs to Goodson, not Ferguson.

Goodson has been ruled out after suffering a serious knee injury involving both ligaments. CBS Sports lists Week 12 as his expected return window. This correction matters because the two players are dealing with different injuries and recovery timelines.

The Cowboys will also be without linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and safety P.J. Locke. All three have been ruled out, with Ezeiruaku and Mingo dealing with ankle injuries and Locke recovering from a concussion. This leaves Dallas with five players officially ruled out on its Friday injury report, including Ferguson and Goodson.

Seahawks face quarterback concerns with Sam Darnold out

The Seattle Seahawks will also have three players unavailable on Sunday:

Charles Cross – Ankle injury: The offensive tackle has been ruled out after missing most of the week’s practice. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Cross could return after Seattle’s Week 11 bye.

The offensive tackle has been ruled out after missing most of the week’s practice. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Cross could return after Seattle’s Week 11 bye. Sam Darnold – Ribs/quadriceps injuries: The quarterback will miss Sunday’s game after sitting out practice throughout the week. Drew Lock is expected to continue as the starter in his absence.

The quarterback will miss Sunday’s game after sitting out practice throughout the week. Drew Lock is expected to continue as the starter in his absence. Quenton Nelson – Knee injury: The offensive guard has also been ruled out after failing to practice. His absence creates another problem for Seattle’s offensive line.

According to the Seahawks’ official injury report, all three players will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Darnold’s absence will extend to a second consecutive game, with Drew Lock preparing to make another start. Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Darnold would miss the matchup while recovering from his rib and quadriceps injuries. Lock, meanwhile, is also managing physical issues of his own, having entered the previous game with an elbow problem before picking up an oblique injury.

Despite those concerns, Macdonald was confident that Lock could manage the situation.

“It’s something that we can manage,” Macdonald said of the quarterback’s oblique injury.

Lock’s performance in Seattle’s previous game also provides some context for the decision. He completed 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the 17-3 win over Arizona. He will now get another opportunity to lead the offence while Darnold continues his recovery.

Cross, meanwhile, is expected to have a clearer path towards returning after the Seahawks’ bye. Macdonald said the tackle should be ready for Seattle’s Week 12 matchup against the 49ers after managing a limited practice during the week.

Nelson’s recovery is less straightforward. The guard underwent a minor knee procedure on Monday and remains week-to-week. Macdonald indicated that Seattle was not planning to place him on injured reserve, suggesting the team does not currently expect an absence of four or more games.

Seattle’s official injury report also lists defensive tackle Leonard Williams as out with a stinger. He is another notable absence beyond the three players featured in Schefter’s list.

With several starters unavailable and others carrying questionable designations, Seattle will have to make adjustments on both sides of the ball. The quarterback situation is particularly important, as the Seahawks will once again rely on Lock while waiting for Darnold to recover.

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