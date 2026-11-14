March 25, 2025, Miami, Floridaa, United States: Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III 10 directs teammates during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Miami. Miami United States – ZUMAm67_ 20250325_zaf_m67_033 Copyright: xD.A.xVarelax ©Credits Imago

It is not every day that people get to see an NBA superstar play in the G League. A few players have done it in the past, and now a certain star rehabbing from an injury wants to follow suit. And if this Golden State Warrior gets his wish, he will have plenty of people excited to see him take the floor once again.

Jimmy Butler has expressed that he wants to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors before returning to the NBA, and head coach Lainn Wilson is among those who would welcome the opportunity. Speaking with Boardwalk Buckets, Wilson reacted to Butler’s plans and explained why having a player of his caliber join the Sea Dubs would be a special experience for everyone involved.

“I’ll never turn down, ever, having that guy here. From a pure basketball standpoint, it would be awesome. Be a highlight for the G League,” Wilson said. “Jimmy’s always made players better.”

Wilson’s statement comes after Butler recently told The Athletic’s Nick Friedell that he intends to play at least one game with Santa Cruz as part of his rehabilitation from a torn ACL in his right knee. The 37-year-old has been away from NBA competition since suffering the injury in January, and his return timeline remains unclear. However, he is determined to get some game action with the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate before rejoining the team.

“I’m going down to Santa Cruz to hoop,” Butler told Friedell. “It may not be for long, but I’m going to play in Santa Cruz. I’m playing in a f—ing game.”

The idea would be a rare opportunity for the G League. While NBA stars have practiced with their affiliates during injury rehabilitation, Butler could become the most prominent player to actually appear in a G League game as part of a rehab assignment. Stephen Curry previously practiced with Santa Cruz before returning from a broken hand in 2020, while Serge Ibaka completed a four-game G League assignment in 2021.

For the Santa Cruz community, the attraction is obvious. Watching a six-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection play in a smaller arena would be a memorable experience. The players would get something equally valuable: the chance to share the floor with an established star they may have followed throughout their careers.

Jimmy Butler makes his teammates better

Wilson’s comment about Butler making players better is particularly fitting when looking at how the veteran forward approaches the game. Butler is not simply a scorer who needs the ball in his hands to make an impact. He can operate as a point forward, initiate the offense, create opportunities for teammates, and connect different parts of a possession.

His career numbers reflect that all-around ability. Butler has averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists across his NBA career. Before his injury cut short his 2025-26 campaign, he was putting up 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game for Golden State.

What makes Butler especially useful to play alongside is his ability to read what a defense gives him. He can handle the ball and create an advantage off the dribble, draw multiple defenders before finding an open teammate, or move without the ball and finish a play created by someone else. He understands when to attack, when to facilitate, and how to make the right decision without forcing a possession.

That kind of experience can be valuable for younger players trying to develop their own feel for the game. Sharing the court with Butler would give Santa Cruz’s players a chance to see how an elite veteran approaches different situations, from reading defensive rotations to making decisions under pressure. His impact would not necessarily be measured by how many points he scores in a rehab appearance, but by how he would manage the game for the team.

There is still no confirmed date for Butler’s planned appearance, and his participation will depend on his recovery and the Warriors’ approval. But the interest is clearly there, both from the player and from the Santa Cruz coaching staff.

If Butler does make it to the Sea Dubs, it could become one of the most memorable G League appearances in recent history. His presence could make the game special for fans, who would get a rare chance to watch an NBA superstar up close, and for his teammates, who would get an opportunity to share the floor with and learn from one of the league’s most accomplished two-way players.

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