Senior World Championships 57kg FS – Spencer Richard Lee USA *** Senior World Championships, 57 kg Freestyle: Spencer Richard Lee, USA Copyright: xAmirrezaxAliasgarix Kadir Caliskan / United World Wr ©IMAGO/United World Wrestling

Three days after undergoing his fourth ACL surgery, Spencer Lee received an update that he probably did not expect so soon. The American wrestling star had already spent weeks wondering whether another knee injury would end his career, only for him to defy expectations and start walking without crutches.

Lee featured in a video through Hawkeye Source on Nov. 14, revealing that his doctors had already allowed him to unlock his knee brace and walk around only three days after surgery. The 28-year-old was clearly surprised by his progress, particularly after comparing it with his previous surgery, where the timeline to walk without crutches was six weeks. In the video, he pretended to be on crutches before throwing them away and walking on his own.

“I’m actually like doing amazing. I don’t know what’s wrong. My last surgery took me six weeks to get off crutches… doctor said I can unlock the brace, I can walk around.”

He then explained that his doctors had allowed him to unlock the brace and walk around. Lee even joked about being ready to return to the wrestling mat before making it clear that he was not serious. He also described this as the best surgery he had experienced across his four ACL operations.

The comparison with his previous procedure makes the update particularly interesting. Lee needed six weeks to get off crutches after a previous surgery, but this time he is already showing encouraging signs of early mobility just three days after the operation. However, walking with an unlocked brace is not the same as having a fully healed ACL or being cleared to wrestle.

Lee’s latest progress comes after another serious setback in a career marked by repeated knee injuries. He tore his right ACL during practice approximately three months before the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. The injury forced him away from the wrestling mat for 16 weeks, and he eventually underwent his fourth ACL surgery after winning the tournament.

Following the operation, Lee shared another message from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their support and promising to work towards a return.

“I’m looking forward to rehabbing, getting stronger, and coming back and trying to get back ready to fight.”

He also ended his message with three simple words in the caption of the IG post: “I’ll be back.”

His recovery timeline, however, remains uncertain. According to the Hospital for Special Surgery, a typical ACL surgery recovery can take nine months for return to practice and 12 months for a return to competition.

Lee’s early mobility is not entirely outside the scope of modern ACL rehabilitation. The Hospital for Special Surgery explains that patients can begin rehabilitation exercises within the first few days, depending on the procedure and medical instructions.

Lee’s recovery also brings to mind Adrian Peterson’s remarkable NFL comeback. The Minnesota Vikings running back tore both his ACL and MCL in Dec. 2011 but returned for the season opener just eight months after surgery. Peterson then rushed for 2,097 yards in 2012 and won the NFL MVP award, coming within nine yards of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

Another example is Jeffery Simmons, who returned to the Tennessee Titans less than eight months after tearing his ACL in Feb. 2019. Both athletes showed how determined rehabilitation can lead to an elite-level comeback.

The next major question is whether Spencer Lee can return in time for the 2027 World Team Trials. Fortunately, his 2026 Senior World medal gives him an automatic berth into the World Team Trials finals at 57 kg. Baschamania reports that he can also request a medical delay, potentially pushing his best-of-three wrestle-off until July 31, 2027.

Spencer Lee’s Fourth ACL Tear Failed to Stop His World Championship Dream

Lee’s latest surgery becomes even more significant when looking at what he accomplished before it. Despite tearing his ACL for the fourth time, he travelled to Astana and produced one of the most memorable performances of the 2026 World Championships.

The three-time NCAA champion went 5-0 in the 57kg freestyle category, recording four technical falls and one pin. His semifinal against Azerbaijan’s Islam Bazarganov was particularly dramatic. Lee was trailing 10-3 before finding an opportunity to reverse his opponent’s move and secure a pin.

He then faced Mexico’s Roman Bravo-Young in the final and needed just 26 seconds to register a 10-0 technical victory. It earned Lee his first senior-level World Championship title and helped the United States secure the men’s freestyle team championship.

However, Lee had seriously considered withdrawing from the competition after suffering the injury. He recalled his initial reaction:

“I looked at my coaches, and I was like, ‘It’s over. My career’s over.'”

His coach, Tom Brands, refused to make the decision for him and instead asked what he wanted to do. Lee responded:

“Well, I’m going to go wrestle.”

He eventually proved that decision right. After years of ACL injuries and difficult championship defeats, Lee finally reached the top of the senior international podium. His latest surgery now presents another challenge, particularly with the 2027 World Championships and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics potentially ahead.

For now, the world champion is focused on rehabilitation rather than setting a return date. His three-day update has certainly given wrestling fans something to celebrate, but the real test will be how his knee responds throughout the coming months.

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