Nick Sirianni ©IMAGO/Newscom World

The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into their bye week with a seven-game losing streak. It has brought head coach Nick Sirianni under severe scrutiny, with fans and analysts already talking about the Eagles replacing him in the next season. And now, the Eagles have a prospect to look out for.

During the 94WIP Afternoon Show on November 13, 2026, Spike Eskin asked his co-host, Jack Fritz, to choose a head coach for the Eagles’ 2027 season. He could still choose to stick with Nick Sirianni if he wanted to. But for a new head coach, there were a few rules. The coach must be available and shouldn’t be the head coach for any other NFL franchise.

“Because I’m obsessed with trying to find the next Ben Johnson and I want to find the next McVay, Shanahan; I don’t want a knockoff like, Sean Mannion,” Fritz said. “I want someone who has a chance to really be that guy. A guy that can be a play caller.

“I want someone who I actually think can handle calling plays; I want my head coach to call plays; I want an offense; I want a local guy; I want a guy that’s actually younger than me somehow to be the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. And that is Grant Udinski.”

Grant Udinski began his journey in the NFL as an assistant coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Two seasons later, he moved to Minnesota and handled special projects and quarterbacks. In 2025, Udinski became the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fritz further noted that Udinski is a local, hailing from CB West. Not wanting to take anything away from head coach Liam Coen, Fritz even suggested that Udinski could be the “genius” behind the Jaguars’ 6-2 record this season.

“I’ve been impressed, obviously, by how they’ve turned Trevor Lawrence into the guy that I think we hoped when he was drafted number one overall,” Fritz continued. “I listened to Kevin O’Connell talk about him, and he couldn’t stop gushing about how smart he was. I listened to interviews with his players. Guys like Travis Hunter were like, ‘This guy commands a room at 31 years old.’

“A guy who was older than him was shocked at how great Grant Udinski is. So, I think he has a chance to be the next Ben Johnson, the next Kyle Shanahan, the next Sean McVay. And I want that here. I want a real head coach. I want a real offense.”

It’s worth noting that Udinski was a prospective head coach for the Cleveland Browns. But the job went to Todd Monken after Udinski withdrew from consideration to remain in Jacksonville. Udinski even interviewed with the Buffalo Bills. However, they went along with their former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady.

Despite the dismissals, Udinski stayed positive in his take. Talking to the media at a press conference back in May 2026, he admitted that there were a lot of things that he needed to improve. Yet, his focus remained on running the ball better and influencing the game for the win.

If Sirianni cannot stop the bleeding after the bye week, bringing Udinski home in 2027 might be the answer. But first, we’ll have to see how the Eagles perform in the next seven weeks.

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