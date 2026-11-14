RUSSIA, KRASNOYARSK – NOVEMBER 1, 2026: Ice dancers Ekaterina Rybakova and Ivan Makhnonosov perform their free dance during Krasnoyarie, Stage 3 of the 2026/27 Russian Grand Prix, at Kristall Arena. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxRUSxSUI 100346841 ©IMAGO/ITAR-TASS

For Russian and Belarusian athletes, September 2026 brought fresh hope of returning to international sport after years of restrictions. FIS announced that eligible competitors from both countries could return to its events during the 2026-27 season as neutral athletes. However, several countries have pushed back against the move. Canada announced visa restrictions on Russian players heading to the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, while Finland and Norway tightened entry rules for Russian and Belarusian athletes. Now, Estonia has joined them, confirming that its ban on athletes from both countries competing on its territory will remain in place.

On November 13, the Estonian government informed FIS that its ban, introduced in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, would continue. In a letter to the governing body, the government stated: “The Estonian government takes the position that competitions involving Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot take place in Estonia.”

The government also argued that allowing athletes from the two countries to compete would contradict Estonia’s support for Ukraine and give Russia and Belarus an opportunity to use international sporting events for propaganda. The Ministry of Culture stressed that the country’s position had remained unchanged since the beginning of the war, with the Estonian Olympic Committee sharing the same stance.

Explaining its position, the ministry wrote: “Estonia condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine immediately, and since the start of the war the Estonian government, the Ministry of Culture and the Estonian Olympic Committee have agreed that Russian and Belarusian athletes and teams should not be taking part in international sports competitions until the war in Ukraine has ended.”

The ministry also referred to Estonia’s existing entry restrictions on Russian citizens. The country stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians on March 10, 2022. Since August 18 that year, Russian citizens holding previously issued tourist visas have also been barred from entering Estonia, including for sporting competitions and cultural events. These entry restrictions are separate from the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in Estonia.

The decision comes despite FIS relaxing its eligibility rules on September 2. Under the revised policy, Russian and Belarusian athletes and certain support personnel may be allowed to participate in FIS competitions during the 2026-27 season, provided they sign a declaration of neutrality and meet the federation’s eligibility requirements. Their participation is limited to individual events, and they cannot display national symbols, including flags, anthems, or uniforms.

They must also meet anti-doping requirements and pass checks concerning their links to the military and security agencies. However, FIS has made clear that receiving neutral status does not guarantee entry into the country hosting a competition.

Finland and Norway announced its own restrictions on November 12, just a day before Estonia confirmed its position. Finland decided to tighten entry rules for Russian citizens travelling for non-essential purposes, including professional athletes entering the country for short-term work. The new measures will take effect on November 16 and will also apply to athletes competing under neutral status.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen made the government’s position clear, saying: “As long as Russia’s war of aggression continues, Russian athletes have no business in Finland. Their entry into the country would be a threat to Finland’s international relations.” The restrictions could affect Russian competitors hoping to take part in the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup opener in Ruka, scheduled for November 27 to 29.

Norway also announced plans to prevent Russian and Belarusian professional athletes and their accompanying support staff from entering the country for sporting competitions. The government said the measure would remain in place while the war in Ukraine continues.

Justice and Public Security Minister Astri Aas-Hansen explained the decision, saying: “Norway already has a restrictive visa practice for Russian and Belarusian citizens, but is now further tightening who is allowed to travel here.” The government also argued that Russian elite sport has close links to the country’s authorities and cannot be viewed separately from the war. The new restrictions could affect upcoming skiing competitions in Norway, including the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in Trondheim.

Poland has also moved to prevent Russian athletes from taking part in events on its territory. On November 11, the country’s Foreign Minister told Reuters that it would not issue visas to Russian ski jumpers seeking to compete in World Cup events in Wisła and Zakopane. The decision applies even if the athletes have been approved by FIS to compete as neutral participants. The events are scheduled for December and January, adding another obstacle for Russian competitors hoping to return to international skiing. However, these are not the only countries extending their restrictions beyond winter sports.

Canada blocks Russian teams as CAS ruling fuels Hockey dispute

Canada has taken a similar position, although its measures focus on international ice hockey. The government confirmed that Russian and Belarusian players and officials would be prevented from entering the country to compete at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in Alberta, even if they already hold valid Canadian visas. The tournament is scheduled to run from December 26 to January 5.

Canada’s Secretary of State for Sport, Adam van Koeverden, said the measures were intended to stop Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events as platforms for national representation and propaganda. He stated: “Canada’s position is unequivocal: as long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, there can be no return to business as usual.” He added: “Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine.” The government has clarified that individual athletes competing as neutrals may still take part in events hosted in Canada, but this does not extend to Russian and Belarusian national teams at the World Juniors.

The restrictions have also highlighted the disagreement between national governments and international sports federations. FIS has maintained that athletes who meet its neutrality requirements can apply to compete, but it has also recognised that host countries control their own borders. Its policy states: “Notwithstanding the above eligibility, the host country visa and entry policies remain in place and are determined solely by the host country.”

The federation also says it bears no responsibility if an athlete granted neutral status is refused a visa or entry. This means that FIS approval alone cannot guarantee an athlete’s participation in a competition held abroad.

The opposition to Russia’s return has also grown in international ice hockey. On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation against the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to keep Russian teams out of its competitions. Russia had been suspended from IIHF events since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. CAS found that the IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence to justify excluding Russian teams on safety and security grounds. The court also clarified that its ruling did not decide whether Russia should compete under a neutral status or address other organisational consequences.

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