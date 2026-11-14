MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921046 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Written in pencil on an elementary school sheet of paper, Chenzo Funari’s life goals were simple: have a family, graduate from college, and become a football coach. An injury ended his playing days in high school, and his brilliant mind eventually carried him all the way to SpaceX. Yet, the itch to coach never faded. Walking away from rocket science, Funari spent his free time mailing thick binders of NFL run-game research to league executives. When one of those unconventional resumes finally landed on a desk in Minnesota, the Vikings couldn’t quite believe what they were reading.

“I sent in my resume, and they were like, ‘Who is this crazy guy that was working at SpaceX?’” Chenzo Funari told NBC News’ Sam Brock.

Growing up around Cleveland, Chenzo loved playing for his local teams. Several serious knee injuries and a 5’5″ frame limited how far that could go, so he moved into coaching as a student assistant. Then, oddly enough, he turned toward space.

The pull was strong, and he doesn’t hide why.

“I always knew I wanted to work at SpaceX, just ’cause it was kind of the most elite of elite. It’s the NFL of aerospace,” Chenzo said.

His first real step came in the fall of 2015, when he moved to the Southern California desert for an internship with Masten Space Systems, per The Athletic. He spent months working out of a garage left over from World War II amid the blazing heat. That desert stint at Masten launched Funari’s wildly impressive first career. Working hands-on with propulsion and combustion devices, he wrote code and helped assemble hardware, lessons that soon piqued the interest of Zucrow Laboratories at Purdue, the world’s largest academic propulsion lab.

While completing his studies there, he assisted on a high-stakes project funded by SpaceX and the Air Force. By 2017, he was helping develop a rocket injector at Blue Origin, a company determined to transport humans to space. Two years later, following his master’s program at Purdue, SpaceX hired him to contribute his expertise to their “Raptor” engine, intended to bring people to Mars.

Before turning 30, Funari had arguably reached the pinnacle of a fiercely competitive industry. Yet behind the scenes, the grind came at a steep personal cost: he couldn’t make time for his family, especially his sister, Taylor. That exhaustion wore on him, sparking restless questions about where his life was actually headed until he returned to his childhood room over Christmas and stumbled across an old piece of paper listing his three childhood goals.

“I couldn’t get the thought out of my head,” Funari said.

In 2020, undeterred by the astonishment of colleagues and relatives, he withdrew from that life entirely.

“I’ll never forget the day I got the call from him,” his mother, Kim, said. “I’m in the car, and I pick up the phone, and he goes, ‘Mom, I’m quitting my job at SpaceX to pursue football.”

Telling her turned out to be the easy part. She was fully on board.

“Uh, my mom was, like, all for it. You know the phrase, ‘YOLO?’ She’s like, “You only live once.”

His father, however, was “skeptical” of his decision, Funari told NBC. Still, he had made up his mind, which meant starting over at the absolute bottom of the coaching ladder.

In 2020, Funari joined Youngstown State as a volunteer assisting the defensive backs. There, he dove into dense data sets to gather intel on upcoming opponents, translating complex numbers into clear, coherent insights. His efficiency quickly uncovered schematic advantages to exploit, and word of his influence spread throughout coaching circles. By the 2022 offseason, after shifting into offensive quality control, Northern Michigan hired Funari as its running backs coach. Just a year later, former NFL coach Jim Mora heard about him and plucked Funari as an analyst for UConn.`

That steady climb eventually caught the eye of former Vikings executive Demitrius Washington, opening the door to Minnesota. Yet even after reaching the NFL, something was still missing. Funari didn’t want to sit in the front office and analyze opponents; he wanted to coach! While the analyst path introduced natural roadblocks, a single self-initiated report on opposing quarterbacks changed everything.

Afterward, defensive coordinator Brian Flores visited his office with a curious facial expression, eager to know the source of his analysis. Hearing the entire tale convinced Flores in seconds: this type of thinker fit perfectly on the sideline, not in the front office.

Convincing the Vikings defenders, however, was another hurdle. Funari was noticeably small and hadn’t played a snap after high school, leaving players wondering what he could possibly know about playing defense. Veteran safety Harrison Smith didn’t think like that.

“Harrison would always be turning around and asking Chenzo questions,” safety Josh Metellus said recently. “Come to find out, he’s not just this statistics dude. I didn’t realize he knew that much ball.”

Beyond his defensive acumen, Funari’s history as an offensive coach, alongside longtime NFL quarterback Charlie Frye, offered a valuable counter-perspective for the Vikings’ defensive staff during game planning. Since arriving in Minnesota in 2024 as a football quantitative methods associate, a season in which the Vikings went 14-3, his rise has mirrored the team’s momentum. He stepped into a defensive quality control role during a 9-8 campaign in 2025, and now serves as the assistant defensive backs coach with Minnesota sitting at 6-2.

As Brock noted, Funari is routinely dwarfed by the more athletic players around him because of his short height, yet that has never seemed to be a factor. For head coach Kevin O’Connell, having a literal rocket scientist in the building is an edge the franchise gladly embraces.

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