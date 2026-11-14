MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 24: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark 22 brings the ball up court during the first half of a WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever on September 24, 2026, at Target Center in Minneapolis MN. Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire WNBA: SEP 24 Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2026092403 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Is JuJu Watkins really the Michael Jordan of women’s basketball? According to WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg, this is a comparison that has gained traction among fans and analysts, especially as the USC star continues to build her reputation as one of the game’s brightest young talents. However, Lundberg is not entirely convinced, and it boils down to one aspect of her game that he does not even think measures up to Caitlin Clark’s.

“But everybody keeps saying this stuff about JuJu, who’s a terrific player, don’t get me wrong,” Lundberg said in avideo he shared on his X page. “But they like to do the thing of Angel and Caitlin are Magic and Bird, and JuJu is going to be Jordan. JuJu’s efficiency numbers are not there to the level of Caitlin’s.”

Comparing Caitlin Clark’s overall college career efficiency with what Watkins has recorded so far, it does appear that the USC star does not yet measure up to the former Iowa standout. Clark posted a True Shooting percentage of 60.8% across 139 games, compared to Watkins’ career mark of approximately 53.9% across 70 games.

Over four seasons at Iowa, Clark shot 46.2% from the field, 37.7% from three-point range, and 85.8% from the free-throw line. And because she took more than half of her career shots from beyond the arc and converted them at an elite rate, her Effective Field Goal percentage climbed to 56.0%, nearly ten percentage points higher than her raw field-goal accuracy.

By contrast, Watkins’ career numbers at USC, spanning her first two full seasons and the opening three games of her 2026–27 return from an ACL injury, reflect a heavier reliance on contested midrange shots and drives into traffic. Across 70 career contests, Watkins has shot approximately 41.5% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range, and 83.7% from the free-throw line, resulting in an Effective Field Goal percentage of around 46.3%.

For Lundberg, if there is one player who does things similar to Caitlin Clark, it is UConn’s Sarah Strong. In fact, he believes she is the best draft prospect for the upcoming draft.

“I think Sarah Strong is a lock to be the number one overall pick. And in fact, I think Sarah Strong is the best prospect in college basketball. Hannah Hidalgo is my favorite to watch, and I can’t wait to see what she does in the W… Sarah Strong just is doing everything out on the floor. And she, to me, is the best prospect since Caitlin Clark,” Lundberg said.

Of course, both Watkins and Strong have been incredible players so far this season. Returning from an injury that sidelined her for nearly 19 months during the entire 2025–26 season, Watkins has made an impressive start to her USC return. Through the Trojans’ first three games, she is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Strong, in the same vein, has powered UConn through its first four games, averaging 24.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 steals while shooting 58.7% from the field.

As things stand, JuJu Watkins of the USC Trojans is the unanimous projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft, provided she decides to enter. However, if she chooses to use her medical redshirt to remain in college for the 2027–28 season, Texas forward Madison Booker and Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo are the primary contenders to take the top spot.

As for Sarah Strong, she will not be eligible to enter the WNBA Draft until 2028. And according to Robin Lundberg, she is already a lock to become the No. 1 overall pick when that time comes.

Trending Articles

The post "Efficiency Numbers Are Not There": WNBA Reporter Makes Bold Claim Around JuJu Watkins In Comparison to Caitlin Clark appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.