Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx originalFilename:denhoff-torontot260924_npx2o.jpg ©IMAGO/NurPhoto

The WNBA’s next chapter is bringing back one of its most iconic names, but Houston’s return as the Comets could come with an even bigger opportunity. The franchise is preparing for its revival season with a chance of landing the first overall pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. Amid all this, the timing has quickly caught the attention of one former ESPN host.

“Houston is bringing back the Comets name,” Linda Cohn said during an episode of her YouTube show.

“The original Comets won the league’s first four championships. Very predictable back in the day. I did some play-by-play games back in the day for ESPN. Can you imagine bringing back that name and getting the first pick in the same offseason? Conspiracy? We’ll see.”

Cohn is right about the Comets’ domination. The team was synonymous with the league’s early years, with the original team winning the league’s first four championships from 1997 to 2000, establishing a dynasty behind a core of Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson.

That’s why the chance of Houston landing the #1 pick stood out to Cohn. She pointed out how remarkable it would be for Houston to immediately have a blue-chip talent to build around, even questioning the coincidence.

Of course, she’s not suggesting that there was a conspiracy to get them the first overall pick, and her words were meant as a provocative observation. Still, the possibility of the Comets beginning their next chapter with the #1 pick makes for an intriguing storyline. With Watkins projected to headline the 2027 class, the Comets have a chance to connect their historic past with an exciting future.

However, Houston doesn’t have the lottery advantage to itself. The Comets and the Toronto Tempo each enter the draft with a 32.9% chance of winning the #1 pick. That means either team could end up with the chance to draft Watkins, assuming she enters the draft.

This is because the Comets hold the Connecticut Sun’s odds as the franchise transitions from Uncasville to Houston, with the team going 22-66 over their last two seasons. Toronto, which debuted last season, went 11-33, which ties them in the standings.

The remaining lottery odds belong to the Washington Mystics, who own the Chicago Sky’s pick, at 16.1%, followed by the Seattle Storm (9.3%), the Portland Fire (5.2%), and the LA Sparks with two selections carrying 2.4% and 1.2% chances each.

Cynthia Cooper’s Legacy and Madison Booker’s Appeal Add Intrigue to the Comets’ Draft Plans

Another historical link strengthens the Watkins-to-Houston connection. One of the original Comets’ pillars was Cynthia Cooper, who starred at USC like Watkins before becoming a four-time champion and winning the first two Finals MVP honors in league history. If Watkins follows a similar path, the franchise would have a compelling story connecting its two eras.

However, Watkins hasn’t yet officially declared for the 2027 Draft. Her eligibility doesn’t necessarily mean that she will leave USC after the season, and that decision will be crucial in determining whether the lottery’s eventual winner gets a chance to draft the top projected prospect.

Still, no Watkins isn’t the worst situation. Cohn took some time to challenge the idea that teams should be devastated if they miss out on No. 1, highlighting Texas forward Madison Booker.

“She is 6’1,” Cohn said. “She averaged almost 19 points last season, helping the Longhorns get to their second straight Final Four. I love her game in the mid-range. She can get to her spot. She can rise up and hit a big jumper. And you know what else? She can defend… You can see why ESPN’s Michael Voepel has her, Booker, going second in his early mock draft.”

That projection gives the lottery another interesting dimension. Even if Houston or Toronto misses out on the top pick, the second selection could still offer a franchise-changing opportunity. Booker’s two-way potential makes her an appealing option for both Toronto and Houston.

Cohn’s “conspiracy” remark has brought attention to an unusual coincidence, but the lottery will ultimately determine where the No. 1 selection goes. On November 15, Houston could take a step toward building the next great Comets era.

Trending Articles

The post “Conspiracy? We’ll See”: Ex-ESPN Host Draws Attention To One Major Lottery Draft Observation Involving Houston Comets appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.