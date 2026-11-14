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A tragic moment during a football match has left FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono struggling to return to his normal life. The 25-year-old was involved in a collision with Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel during a Spanish Segunda División match on November 2. Shortly after the incident, De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital, but sadly, he passed away the following day at the age of 30. His death was heartbreaking for his teammates, family, and everyone connected to the club. However, Owono has also been deeply affected by what happened, and even 12 days after the tragedy, he is still finding it difficult to move forward.

According to a report shared by Spanish outlet Marca on X on November 13, Owono is receiving psychological and medical support from FC Andorra as he struggles to cope with the tragedy. The goalkeeper is reportedly spending most of his time at home and rarely goes outside. He has yet to return to training, and there is no indication of when he might rejoin his teammates. The club’s psychologists and medical staff are closely supporting him as he tries to come to terms with what happened.

Owono had earlier spoken publicly about the impact of De Miguel’s death through a statement released by FC Andorra. He described the period as the “most difficult days of my life” and admitted that he was struggling to find the words to explain what he was going through.

“I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family, and all the people who loved him,” Owono said. Despite his struggles, Owono has also expressed a wish to speak with De Miguel’s family. According to Marca, he has asked FC Andorra to help arrange contact so he can offer his condolences personally. He is reportedly open to speaking with them over the phone, writing a letter or travelling to Toledo to meet them in person.

The goalkeeper had wanted to contact the family shortly after the incident and had even discussed the possibility of attending De Miguel’s funeral with those close to him. However, people around Owono advised him to give the family more time. FC Andorra later contacted Tenerife to discuss his request, but the family asked for more time to grieve before having any conversation.

Meanwhile, FC Andorra manager Carles Manso has made it clear that the club will not rush Owono’s return to football. He said the goalkeeper would be given the “Space to feel completely free to decide whether, and when, he might want to return. He can make that decision whenever he feels the time is right and he truly feels prepared to do so.”

The situation has also brought a disciplinary consequence for the goalkeeper. On November 13, the Spanish Football Federation handed Owono a 12-match suspension following the collision, imposing the maximum punishment under its disciplinary rules. However, his return to the pitch remains uncertain, as the club continues to give him time to deal with the tragedy. So, what exactly happened in the final moments of that match, and how did the collision unfold?

How the collision between Owono and De Miguel unfolded

The incident took place during the closing minutes of the Segunda División clash between FC Andorra and CD Tenerife at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium on November 2. With the score level at 2-2, a long ball was played forward from Tenerife’s defensive area in the 96th minute. De Miguel chased it towards the middle of the pitch, hoping to reach the ball and launch an attack.

However, Owono had come a long way out of his penalty area to stop the move. As De Miguel approached, the goalkeeper jumped towards him with his right knee raised and struck the Tenerife forward in the chest. The impact was severe, and De Miguel collapsed onto the pitch. The referee immediately stopped the game as players from both sides rushed to call for medical assistance.

Medical staff quickly entered the field and treated the 30-year-old forward. He was eventually carried away on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance. According to reports, De Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and required resuscitation. Medical personnel managed to restore his pulse before he was rushed to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Tenerife. Although he was admitted to intensive care, De Miguel never regained consciousness.

Tenerife confirmed his death on the morning of November 3, leaving his teammates, family and the wider football community devastated. The tragedy also meant the match could not continue. After consulting both teams’ captains and officials, the referee abandoned the game with the score still at 2-2. Owono had already received a straight red card for the challenge.

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