TENNIS : ATP, Tennis Herren 250 – Finale Grand Prix Tennis AURA – Decines France 25/10/2026 Taylor Fritz devastated after final defeat to Lorenzo Musetti at the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Grand Prix in Décines France. Photo Sandrine Thesillat / PsNewZ PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xSandrinexTHESILLATx ©IMAGO/PsnewZ

While he is among the highest-ranked players in the world, Taylor Fritz‘s record against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is quite concerning. He trails the Spaniard 7-1 in the H2H record and is behind by 4-1 against the Italian. Fritz hasn’t recorded a victory against either of the two in his last eight meetings, with both Alcaraz and Sinner defeating him four times each. Though both of them have established their dominance over Fritz, the American admitted that it’s Alcaraz whom he is more uncomfortable playing against. However, Sinner isn’t an easy opponent for him either.

“I think Carlos (Alcaraz) is very uncomfortable playing due to his way of playing,” he told Bolavip. “He makes me more uncomfortable than Jannik (Sinner), but Jannik will beat me more by playing my own game, which means that I feel comfortable against Jannik, but he still beats me doing it.”

Notably, Fritz hasn’t faced Sinner since the final of the 2024 ATP Finals, where the latter triumphed 6-4, 6-4. But he and Alcaraz have crossed paths on six occasions since 2025. Fritz’s only win over the World No. 3 came at the 2025 Laver Cup. Alcaraz has defeated him four times since then, and two of these wins came this season.

The Spaniard racked up an important win for Team Europe by defeating Fritz 6-3, 4-6, 13-11 at the Laver Cup. The two then met in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, where Alcaraz completed a remarkable comeback despite being a match point down at one stage. He racked up a dramatic 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 victory and later went on to win the tournament.

This defeat was quite a painful one for Fritz as it knocked him out of contention for the ATP Finals. The World No. 10 believes that the match in Paris proved that he can play at Alcaraz’s level. However, he lags behind the Spaniard when it comes to consistency.

“With Carlos, I feel like there are days where I can play on that level, basically like I did in Paris, where I was in a position to beat him. I was on the same level as him in that match, so it’s definitely more in terms of the consistency,” he added.

November 3, 2026, Nanterre, France, France: Taylor FRITZ of United States looks dejected during the second day of the Rolex Paris Masters 1000 tennis tournament at Plenitude Arena on November 03, 2026 in Nanterre near Paris, France. Nanterre France – ZUMAm308 20261103_zsp_m308_077 Copyright: xMatthieuxMirvillex

Despite the disappointing exit in the French capital, Fritz has instantly bounced back at the Stockholm Open. Beginning his campaign from the Round of 16, he first defeated Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-3 and was then scheduled to face Holger Rune. However, the Dane withdrew from the match due to injury problems, handing Fritz an entry into the semifinals.

The American took on Lorenzo Musetti next and continued to deliver impressive performances. He racked up a straightforward 6-4, 6-2 win to reach his sixth tour-level final of the season. Fritz also got his revenge on Musetti for the 6-3, 6-4 defeat he handed him in the Lyon Open final last month. With the 29-year-old’s only title victory of the season coming at the Mubadala DC Open, he will be aiming to end the year on a high in Stockholm.

Taylor Fritz sets up Thiago Tirante clash in the Stockholm Open final

Like Fritz, Thiago Tirante has also had quite an impressive campaign in Sweden. He has dropped just one set in three matches and reached the final after securing a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6 victory over Alejandro Tabilo in the semifinals. This is the first final Tirante has reached this season. Having never won an ATP title before, the Argentine wouldn’t want to let this opportunity slip.

Tirante will be confident heading into the clash as he got the better of Fritz earlier this season. He triumphed 7-5, 6-3 at the Canadian Open in the only meeting the two have had so far. Another reason for Tirante to be confident is Fritz’s dismal record in finals in 2026.

He has lost four of the five finals he has played and has found it very hard to cross the finish line. While Fritz may seem to have the advantage over Tirante because of a much better ranking and more experience, he definitely wouldn’t want to make the mistake of taking his opponent lightly, as it could lead to him losing yet another final.

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