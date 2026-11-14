FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 01: ESPN Monday Night FootballÕs sideline reporter Laura Rutledge before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on December 1, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 01 Giants at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251201109 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is used to football’s biggest stages, but this weekend, she is stepping away from the sidelines for something deeply personal. Forget touchdowns and game-day interviews. The veteran broadcaster is backing a cause close to home, supporting children and families facing serious medical challenges.

The event is set to bring together people from across Connecticut, including hospital supporters and guests with personal ties to its work. It has already sold out, and this year’s fundraising efforts will help support care for young patients. For Rutledge, the evening also means something close to home because her own family has experienced the hospital’s care.

“So excited for this. An incredibly worthy cause,” Rutledge shared her excitement about the event on X on November 13.

Rutledge will co-host the 2026 Connecticut Children’s Foundation Gala in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, November 14, alongside Daniela, a longtime hospital patient. ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer confirmed the news on X, revealing that the two will lead the sold-out fundraiser.

Presented by Johnson Brunetti, the gala is one of Connecticut’s biggest annual fundraising events, raising money for children and families who depend on the hospital’s care. This year’s Bid for Kids appeal will focus on the hospital’s Emergency Department, where urgent medical attention can make all the difference.

The evening promises more than a typical charity dinner. Guests can expect a cocktail reception, dinner, powerful patient stories, special performances, and live auctions, followed by an after-party with music and dancing. However, the foundation has yet to reveal its fundraising target or projected total.

But Rutledge isn’t simply lending her celebrity status to the cause. Her connection to Connecticut Children’s is deeply personal. In late 2023, her young son, Jack, received emergency treatment at the hospital following a frightening health scare.

That experience gave Rutledge firsthand insight into what families endure when their children need urgent medical attention. Ahead of the gala, she also toured the hospital’s new Advanced Cellular and Gene Therapy Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, highlighting the critical work supported by donors.

And Rutledge won’t be the only familiar face in attendance. ESPN personalities Elle Duncan and Field Yates, along with UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley, are among the celebrity guests expected at the event.

In fact, ESPN already has a history with the foundation’s annual gala. In 2025, Elle Duncan co-hosted the fundraiser alongside Nate, a longtime hospital patient who shared his personal journey.

The fundraising numbers speak for themselves. Last year’s gala pulled in more than $3 million for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The 2024 event raised $2,686,877, including a staggering $1,419,500 through the Bid for Kids appeal for the Advanced Cellular and Gene Therapy Unit.

Now, the spotlight shifts to the Emergency Department. With the 2026 gala already sold out, Rutledge and Daniela will take center stage, putting the focus squarely on the children and families whose lives depend on the hospital’s care.

For Rutledge, this isn’t another high-profile hosting assignment. It’s an opportunity to give back to the very hospital that stepped up when her own family needed help.

Trending Articles

The post Laura Rutledge Announces Special Role Beyond ESPN With 8-Word Message : “Worthy Cause” appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.