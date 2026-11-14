EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 10: Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before a game between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ©ISI Photos via Getty Images

UCLA had already lost one QB this season. Now the Bruins were watching another leave the field in pain. Ty Dieffenbach went down late in the second quarter against Illinois after taking a hard hit while trying to escape pressure. He landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, stayed on the turf for several minutes, and eventually made his way toward the sideline.

Bruins Report Online relayed the television update on X, writing, “The Fox telecast is reporting it is a shoulder injury for Ty Dieffenbach.”

The incident happened with just 35 seconds left before halftime. Ty Dieffenbach scrambled to avoid the Illinois rush before defender Carter Janki caught him around the legs. The hit sent him crashing down, with his left shoulder taking the brunt of the landing. He struggled to get up and was eventually helped off the field. The Fox broadcast listed him as questionable to return.

There wasn’t much time for UCLA to process the situation. Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother, was suddenly called upon to run the offense. The sophomore entered with almost no game experience. He had attempted just one pass all season before being thrown into a game with considerably more at stake.

But Madden wasn’t exactly an unproven talent. The former four-star recruit threw for 3,626 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just four interceptions during his junior season at Warren High School. ESPN ranked him No. 142 nationally in the 2025 recruiting class before he started his college career at Arkansas and transferred to UCLA. However, he had barely played at the college level, appearing in just one game in 2025 without attempting a pass. Now, the Bruins were asking him to deliver under pressure with their undefeated season at stake.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney didn’t sound very concerned about giving him the opportunity. Speaking with the team’s radio broadcast while heading off the field, he offered a brief reaction.

“I’m excited to see what Madden can do in there,” he said.

Ty Dieffenbach wasn’t visible on the Bruins’ sideline early in the third quarter, and Madden took over under center to begin the second half. UCLA carried a 10-0 advantage into the break, but the QB situation had become something the Bruins knew all too well.

Nico Iamaleava, their original starter, suffered a season-ending ACL injury after five games during UCLA’s upset victory over Oregon last month. His absence opened the door for Ty Dieffenbach, who transferred from Cal Poly and took over the starting job.

He made the most of it. Ty Dieffenbach won all four of his starts, helping UCLA maintain an unbeaten record. He had thrown seven touchdowns against three interceptions this season, giving Bob Chesney a dependable replacement after losing his first-choice QB.

Against Illinois, Ty Dieffenbach had already thrown for 168 yards and a touchdown before the injury interrupted his night. Now the Bruins were asking Madden to keep things moving. That’s a huge jump for a QB who had barely seen the field.

At 9-0, UCLA is enjoying its best start since 1998. The Bruins have also reached nine wins for the first time since 2022 and are chasing a regular-season milestone the program hasn’t achieved in 28 years. But the QB injuries are piling up at an uncomfortable time.

And the stakes couldn’t have been much higher. UCLA entered the Illinois matchup undefeated at 9-0, sitting at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bruins were also leading the Big Ten at 6-0, with a chance to clinch a conference championship berth if they beat Illinois and five other conference contenders lost. With a playoff spot and a potential Big Ten title on the line, losing another starting quarterback was the last thing UCLA needed.

The 10-0 halftime lead offers some breathing room, but it doesn’t solve the bigger problem. With Ty Dieffenbach unavailable, at least temporarily, UCLA will need its defense and running game, led by Wayne Knight, to carry more of the load.

UCLA had already survived losing Nico Iamaleava. Now it had to see whether his brother could help prevent another QB injury from derailing an otherwise remarkable season.

Trending Articles

The post UCLA QB Falls Helplessly on Ground, Forced to Rely on Nico Iamaleava’s Brother Madden appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.