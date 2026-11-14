MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2023: Braves vs Brewers JUL 22 July 22, 2023: Milwaukee Brewer Mascot Bernie Brewer waving to the crowd before the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. Darren Lee/CSM Milwaukee Wisconsin United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230722_zma_c04_381.jpg DarrenxLeex csmphotothree123754 ©IMAGO/Newscom World

Winning a franchise-first World Series should be the perfect reason for the Milwaukee Brewers to keep their championship core intact. However, success in October doesn’t always guarantee continuity in the offseason, and Milwaukee appears ready to prove that even a postseason hero may not be untouchable. The Brewers could be eyeing another move that prioritizes long-term returns over sentiment, potentially parting ways with their NLCS MVP while opening the door to a valuable return. It wouldn’t be the first time Milwaukee has taken this route.

Back in 2024, the Brewers lost shortstop Willy Adames despite extending him a qualifying offer. They still secured an additional pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Now, with the Boston Red Sox reportedly landing Jake Bauers, another intriguing roster move could be unfolding. A possibility that Milwaukee is once again preparing to turn a postseason star into future value.

“Bauers has agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with Boston after hitting .266/.389/.484 with a team-high 26 home runs for the Brewers during a career year in his age-30 season that extended through a memorable postseason, when he was NLCS MVP… Because the Brewers extended Bauers a qualifying offer once he hit free agency, and because Bauers is moving to another club for more than $50 million, the Brewers stand to receive a compensation pick between the end of the first round and the start of Competitive Balance Round A in next year’s Draft,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand said.

Before the Red Sox offer, the Brewers extended Bauers a qualifying offer. Also, his new contract exceeds $50 million. So, Milwaukee receives a compensatory selection between the end of the first round and Competitive Balance Round A in the 2027 MLB Draft. Bauers’s departure opens up everyday at-bats at first base and designated hitter for internal options like Andrew Vaughn and Tyler Black. It also keeps the long-term path clear for top power prospect Andrew Fischer, who slugged 48 minor-league home runs in 2026 and is expected to reach the majors within a year.

Prior to his 2026 World Series and NLCS MVP campaign (.266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs), Bauers was a career .208 hitter with negative WAR who nearly retired after 2024. So, rather than betting $58 million that his sudden plate-discipline adjustments will hold up over four years, the Brewers chose to take the draft compensation and look for the next undervalued reclamation project.

Apart from the Brewers’ gain,the Red Sox are also gaining. Boston plans to rotate Bauers and starting first baseman Willson Contreras between first base and designated hitter. Contreras is entering his age-35 season with an extensive injury history. So, cycling both players through the DH slot keeps Contreras fresh while replacing the underwhelming production Boston got from Masataka Yoshida at DH in 2026.

Moreover, unlike many left-handed sluggers who need to be sheltered against southpaws, Bauers crushed left-handed pitching in 2026 (.901 OPS against lefties vs. .863 against righties). His mechanical adjustments, opening his stance and stepping further off the plate, allow manager Chad Tracy to keep him in the lineup every day without worrying about late-game bullpen matchups.

Now, it’s up to the Brewers about whom to onboard instead of Bauers and beyond.

The Brewers have a few gaps to fill

Despite winning the World Series, the Brewers’ roster is not foolproof. Milwaukee’s dominant postseason bullpen lost key pieces to free agency, including high-leverage lefty JoJo Romero, right-hander Antonio Senzatela, and lefty Jared Koenig.

Thus, a few new bullpen faces are expected with the Brewers in the offseason. They have a need in the starting rotation as well.

Right-handers Brandon Woodruff and Dustin May are both free agents. Woodruff struggled with recurring shoulder injuries in 2026, while May served as a swingman and postseason bulk pitcher.

The rotation is anchored by unanimous NL Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, and Robert Gasser, alongside young arms like Quinn Priester and Kyle Harrison. Hence, Milwaukee must decide whether to sign a veteran fourth starter for innings insurance or stretch out left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby, who threw 18 scoreless postseason innings, back into a starting role.

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