PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 calls to the fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111089 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Jalen Hurts’ injury investigation is heading to another level, with the league reviewing how the Eagles handled the situation.

As per ESPN’s reports an independent medical experts will look into what happened and share their findings with the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The league provided this update after U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware asked for more information.

NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and health policy Jeff Miller shared the details in a statement released by Blunt Rochester’s office.

Miller said, “As outlined by the league and NFLPA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review the matter and share their conclusions and recommendations with both parties.”

It all started on October 4, when Hurts was hit in the calf during the Eagles’ 24–20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Later, on October 8, he visited the medical staff because of pain in the same calf. The Eagles listed him with a calf injury, but he still took part fully in Friday’s practice before traveling to London.

The Eagles flew to London on October 9 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. On October 10, Hurts reportedly visited doctors, who found a blood clot through an MRI scan.

After reviewing the scan results, the Eagles’ medical staff and doctors in London decided that Hurts was safe to play. They believed that staying active and moving around would help his condition. However, they also advised him to undergo another ultrasound within 72 hours after the game and the team’s return flight to Philadelphia. This was to check whether the blood clot had changed or moved.

Hurts played the entire game against the Jaguars on Sunday, October 11, without any restrictions. He received treatment on Monday and Tuesday before taking part fully in Wednesday’s practice on October 14. The Eagles also said they kept the NFL informed about Hurts’ condition while the team was in London and after returning to Philadelphia.

On October 19, the Eagles announced that further medical tests had found more serious blood clots. Hurts had a clot in a deep vein, and multiple clots had also reached both his lungs. He was then placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

However, the situation took another turn when the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) questioned how the Eagles handled Hurts’ blood clot diagnosis. On October 20, 2026, it asked the NFL to conduct a full investigation into the medical decisions made.

“The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts,” the union said. “In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received. Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the team’s process.

“Obviously, there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there,” Goodell said. “The protocols were followed. Our process is to make sure that’s the case, and our chief medical officer has gone through that, so we’re comfortable that what we’ve seen in the protocols has happened.”

The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, also supported the Eagles’ doctors and said they had handled Hurts’ medical condition carefully on October 20, 2026.

“I have complete confidence in the Eagles’ medical staff and their handling of this situation, and I would characterize their work as very conservative, very patient-focused and appropriately guarded at every step,” Sills said at the league’s annual fall meeting.

Now, let’s look at how Jalen Hurts’ treatment will progress.

Jalen Hurts’ Injury Details

Local medical experts who spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer believe Hurts will likely need to take blood-thinning medication for at least three months.

However, players taking blood thinners generally cannot play contact sports because even a minor injury could cause dangerous bleeding.

The Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed that he had deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary emboli. This was more serious than the superficial blood clot doctors initially found in his left calf. DVT means blood clots have formed in veins deep inside the body.

Doctors believe the superficial clot first found in Hurts’ calf may have moved into a deeper vein. With the investigation now underway and questions surrounding the handling of his condition, it will be interesting to see when Jalen Hurts returns to the field.

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