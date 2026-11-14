Carlos Alcaraz ©IMAGO/Cover-Images

Eight years of working together brought Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero six Grand Slam titles, a rise to world No. 1, and some of the biggest moments of the Spaniard’s young career. Their partnership ended in Dec. 2025, but tennis has a way of bringing old connections back into the spotlight. This time, a new coaching partnership has put Ferrero on the other side of the net, with an American contender now benefiting from his experience.

The former world No. 1 is set to come face-to-face with Juan Carlos Ferrero at the ATP Finals, where the Spaniard’s former coach will be part of Ben Shelton’s team. Speaking during the tournament’s Media Day on Nov. 13, Alcaraz admitted that seeing Ferrero in a rival’s box would feel unusual. The two are also scheduled to meet and practice together in Turin.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s gonna be weird a little bit. You know, it’s been a really long time without seeing him,” Alcaraz said (via Tennis TV).

However, there is no bitterness in his response. The seven-time Grand Slam champion added:

“But I’m excited, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him, talking to him, and as I said in Paris when I was asked, I think he’s gonna do a great job and great things for Ben’s game. I’m really excited and looking forward to see him in Ben’s box, coaching him, and see what’s gonna be his improvement as a player. So really excited to talk to him and give him a really big hug.”

The reunion comes nearly a year after Alcaraz and Ferrero ended their successful coaching partnership last December. Ferrero began working with Alcaraz in 2018, when the Spaniard was just 15. Their collaboration lasted around seven years and produced six Grand Slam titles, 24 ATP singles titles, and the rise of Alcaraz to the youngest world No. 1 in men’s tennis history after his 2022 US Open triumph.

Ferrero’s influence was central to Alcaraz’s development from a promising teenager into one of the leading players of his generation. Their separation therefore marked the end of a significant chapter in the Spaniard’s career. Now, Ferrero is preparing to apply that experience to another young talent, and the timing has made the reunion particularly interesting.

Alcaraz’s comments also come after a recent meeting with Shelton at the Paris Masters. The American defeated him in a dramatic five-set quarter-final at the US Open in September. Alcaraz eventually got his revenge in Paris, beating Shelton 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final on Nov. 8 to claim his first title at the tournament and ninth Masters 1000 crown. Ferrero was already helping Shelton with preparations during the Paris event, even before their new partnership officially begins in 2027.

The former Spanish player will now be working against the interests of his former pupil whenever Shelton faces Alcaraz. Alcaraz, however, appears comfortable with the change.

Juan Carlos Ferrero Sets Conditions for Ben Shelton Partnership After Ending Eight-Year Run With Carlos Alcaraz

Ferrero’s decision to join Shelton’s team is not a full-time coaching commitment. The former world No. 1 has agreed to accompany the American at approximately 12 tournaments each season, with the schedule covering all four Grand Slams and the Masters 1000 events. The ATP Finals will also be included if Shelton qualifies.

Speaking to El Raquetazo, Ferrero explained that he wanted a different arrangement after spending so many years travelling with Alcaraz.

“I was clear that I wasn’t going to join a team that would require me to be there full-time. After eight years with Carlos, I wanted to have more time to give affection to my family. I also wanted someone who had a second coach for that very reason.”

Shelton’s father, Bryan, will continue to play an important role in the coaching setup. He will travel with his son at the remaining tournaments and work alongside Ferrero whenever their schedules overlap. The arrangement allows Ferrero to focus on the biggest events without committing to the entire ATP calendar.

There is a compelling sporting reason behind the appointment, too. Shelton enjoyed a career-best 2026, winning four titles and reaching his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. He also defeated Alcaraz in New York, demonstrating the level he can reach against the leading players.

Ferrero has already identified areas where the American can improve. After watching Shelton lose the Paris Masters final to Alcaraz, he suggested that the American needed greater decisiveness and aggression when opportunities appeared.

The partnership will officially begin with the 2027 season, but the first chapter of this new coaching relationship has already brought Ferrero back into Alcaraz’s orbit. For the Spaniard, seeing his former mentor in another player’s corner will take some getting used to. Yet his eagerness to meet him again suggests that their professional separation has not erased the affection built over years together.

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