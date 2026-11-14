Dec 21, 2025: Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20251221_faf_cp5_056 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has stayed loyal to the Lions since 2021. He has started 83 games and caught 608 passes for 6,909 yards and scored 49 touchdowns. These numbers would usually suggest that if the player wants to participate in flag football in the Olympics, he’d potentially stay with his teammates and players that he knows and is comfortable with. However, St. Brown had a different view.

St. Brown recently revealed that he wanted to play for Germany at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I would love to play for the German national team for the flag Olympics,” St. Brown told the media during the Lions media availability on November 13, 2026, ahead of the game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. “That would be something off my bucket list that I’ve done. We’ve got, I think like, two years until that comes. So, hopefully we can make that work.”

Of course, he needs to make his mark at the qualifying tournament scheduled a few weeks ahead of the Olympic Games. The wideout has to work through the logistics around the NFL training camp, and then he could actually participate in the qualifiers.

St. Brown wants to play for Germany because of his ties to the country, even though he grew up in California. His mother, Miriam, was born in Leverkusen, Germany. That’s where St. Brown and his siblings spent multiple summers. It’s also one of the reasons why St. Brown is so fluent in German, who also spoke the language during the press conference.

Germany is pretty much a second home for St. Brown. According to the team’s official website, the wideout comes here every summer to host a youth football camp.

Furthermore, St. Brown and his brother, Osiris, have already played for Germany. But it was an under-19 football tournament back in 2015. Now, weighing in on the possibility of playing for Germany at the Olympics, the Lions wide receiver believed that his oldest brother, Equanimeous, would also like to play for their mother’s homeland.

“I think Equanimeous would love to be part of that,” St. Brown went on when a reporter asked if his brother would be interested in it. “I don’t know the logistics, I heard you have to try out. Whatever it takes, I feel like we’d be down to do it, if time permits. But yeah, I think he would be definitely down to play with me on Team Germany.”

At the end of the day, trading the Stars and Stripes for Team Germany’s colors in 2028 isn’t about turning his back on his NFL peers. It’s about honoring the German roots that shaped St. Brown’s childhood and turned him into the star that he is today. The upcoming matchup with the New England Patriots is a special game for him.

“I haven’t been in the end zone in some weeks so I feel like Germany would be a great time to touch the paint again,” St. Brown said.

The Lions are currently 6-2, while the Patriots have lost two of their last three games. That makes the stakes higher for each team. But after St. Brown’s comments, most eyes in Munich will remain on the wide receiver as the Lions strive to add one more victory to their record.

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