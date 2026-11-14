CLEVELAND, OH – JANUARY 09: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry 80 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 09 Bengals at Browns Icon220109162 ©imago images/Icon SMI

Jarvis “Juice” Landry had millions in the bank and a hotel balcony to stand on. What he did not have was anyone to call. The former NFL receiver opened up about the lowest stretch of his post-football life on Ryan Clark’s The Pivot. His description was blunt.

“I remember being in a hotel not too far from here and looking at the balcony like, yo, with millions in the bank, looking like, yo, I’m lonely, I’m by myself. By myself. And it took me two years.”

According to Over The Cap, Landry collected $66.55 million in career earnings between 2014 and 2022.

Clark started with a point many players know too well.

“Everybody doesn’t get to walk away on their own. How difficult was it for you to handle the way your career ended?” Clark asked.

“It was tough. It took probably two and a half years to find myself again, find what my identity is. I’d say DNA of football, being from Louisiana, that’s all we know,” Landry said.

He also admitted he never planned for life after the NFL.

“My Plan A worked. I didn’t have a Plan B. I didn’t have a Plan C,” Landry said.

Then the people around him faded. Landry said calls and texts went unanswered, and nobody checked on his kids. A locker room hands you dozens of friends by default. The day the jersey comes off, that default setting disappears.

One person did not disappear. Landry said fellow LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette was among the first to visit him in Florida.

“That little thing right there is one of the things that… in a way saved my life,” Landry said.

The two never shared a field at LSU, since Fournette arrived in 2014, a year after Landry left. Still, the Tiger bond clearly ran deep. Fournette knew the pressure of that world himself. He was the No. 4 overall pick in 2017 and later won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.

The two later started a show together, and Landry said they have been “riding ever since.”

That show is 4th and South, which debuted on March 11, 2026, through The Volume. Fournette said the idea had been a long time coming.

Fournette also made his feelings about his co-host clear at the launch. He called him “a guy that I love, that’s my guy.”

Landry was far from a forgotten name. The Dolphins took him in the second round of the 2014 draft after his time at LSU. He led the NFL with 112 catches in 2017.

Miami traded him to the Browns in March 2018. He helped Cleveland end its 18-year playoff drought and finished with five Pro Bowl selections.

His career ended in New Orleans. Landry signed a one-year deal with the Saints in May 2022. He caught 25 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown in nine games before an ankle injury ended his year.

He finished with 713 catches, 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns. Those numbers say nothing about the quiet that followed.

Landry has not held back about how his career wound down. Earlier on 4th and South, he said he did not want to leave Miami. He accused a coach of trying to send him to Cleveland to “let my career die and be over with.”

Football gave Landry the money, the fame, and a place in the league. It never taught him how to sit alone in a quiet hotel room once the cheering stopped.

Now he has a microphone, a co-host who showed up when it counted, and a show built on the same kind of honest talk that helped him find himself again.

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The post "I'm Lonely": Ex-Browns Star Jarvis Landry Recalls Experiencing a Midlife Crisis Despite Earning Millions in the NFL appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.