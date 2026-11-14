August 18, 2016: Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus during MLB Baseball Herren USA game action between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Red Sox 4-3. /CSM MLB 2016: Red Sox vs Tigers AUG 18 – ZUMAc04_ ©imago images/ZUMA Wire

Nostalgia may be a powerful part of baseball, but it rarely wins championships. Brad Ausmus knows what it takes to be part of Houston Astros history, having collected all three of his career Gold Glove Awards with the franchise and served as the team’s starting catcher during its first World Series run in 2005. Yet, as he returns to Houston with an entirely different responsibility, the former catcher is making one thing clear: this isn’t a trip down memory lane.

With the Astros desperate to rediscover their championship pedigree after a disappointing campaign, Ausmus has a massive rebuilding challenge ahead of him. His mission isn’t to relive the glory days but to create a new chapter in Houston’s history, and that starts with leaving the past where it belongs.

“This is a place where, for 10 years, I was a player, and looking back on my career, if I picture myself, I’m wearing an Astros uniform. My best memories in the game of baseball are in a Houston Astros uniform. Thoroughly enjoyed my time with the people in Houston and with the organization. That being said, I’m not here to talk about glory days. I’m here to talk about the Houston Astros today and the Houston Astros going into 2027, which is now my main focus, and certainly to win the World Series. Making the playoffs, great step. Winning the division, great step. But the goal is, and should be, every single year to win the World Series,” MLB Network quoted Ausmus.

The Astros have seen their regular-season win total decline for four consecutive years, culminating in an 81–81 record in 2026 (their worst full-season mark since 2014) and a 0–4 postseason record under former manager Joe Espada.

While Houston led MLB in home runs in 2026 behind batting champion Yordan Alvarez (.316), the offense struggled to manufacture runs when the power dried up. They ranked last in MLB with just 50 stolen bases and converted runners from third base with fewer than two outs only 47.3% of the time.

Ausmus spent the past three seasons (2024–2026) as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the New York Yankees, navigating championship expectations and reaching the 2024 World Series. That recent experience managing elite, veteran rosters under intense scrutiny equips him to stabilize Houston’s clubhouse and prevent slow starts.

As a three-time Gold Glove catcher, Ausmus is well-suited to work closely with retained pitching coach Josh Miller and young backstop Yainer Diaz. Improving game-calling and pitcher management will be essential to fixing a staff that allowed 766 runs in 2026.

Under Ausmus, fans can thus expect a better and more aggressive offseason with a view to their roster development. And the best part was that the man himself set the tone for how the team will operate now.

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The post "Not Here to Talk About Glory Days": Astros' Manager Finally Reveals Plans In a Blunt Confession Ahead of 2027 Season appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.