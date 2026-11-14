Carlos Alcaraz ©IMAGO/Cover-Images

139 days. That is how long Carlos Alcaraz was out of action in 2026 due to the Spaniard’s wrist injury. Fans and pundits alike were restless to see the Murcian back on court, and since he made his comeback on the Tour at the US Open, the seven-time Major champion has not disappointed. However, given his injuries, it was understandable that questions about his body were asked ahead of the ATP Finals, which saw the Spaniard in a playful mood.

“No, I can only walk, that’s,” said a laughing Alcaraz during his press conference in Turin when asked about a bandage on his knee. “I’ve played so many matches in just a few days, very physically demanding matches, and some problems come up that are normal for a tennis player. It’s just a precaution; I feel fine now and I’m going to keep taking care of myself to be ready.”

Alcaraz was not off, as the Spaniard’s schedule has been hectic of late. The World No. 3 has entered the ATP Finals after playing consecutive indoor events in Vienna and Paris. His first match in Vienna was on October 27, and the Paris Masters final was on November 8, meaning the former World No.1 had played nine matches over a 13-day period, during which he won both titles.

While Alcaraz did not drop a set in Vienna, he did have tight matches against the likes of Karen Khachanov, Nikoloz Basilashvili, and Tommy Paul, as the Spaniard played a tiebreak set in every match, including his semifinal against Daniil Medvedev. At the Paris Masters, Alcaraz had to play for two hours and forty-five minutes against Taylor Fritz, beating the American while trailing match points in the second set.

Even though the final in Paris was a straight-sets win over Ben Shelton, Alcaraz had to play two tough sets, coming back from 2-4 down in the second to clinch the title. Given the faster surfaces of indoor hard courts, players have to play at a higher pace, which means greater workload on the knees, and given some of the points that Alcaraz was pulling off in Vienna and Paris by running corner-to-corner on the court, it’s not surprising that the Spaniard is erring on the side of caution.

This is not the first time this season that Alcaraz has taken a cautious approach with his body. The Spaniard did not rush his comeback during his wrist injury, even if it meant skipping two Grand Slam events. Moreover, the former World No.1 has been vocal about tennis scheduling in recent times, citing the continuous nature of the tennis season as a reason for recurring injuries on the Tour.

All said and done, Alcaraz has really started to make up for lost time on the Tour this year, with the Spaniard winning 20 of the 22 matches he has played since his US Open comeback, winning three titles. His group at the Tour Finals features some favorable matchups, which will be beneficial in his bid to win his maiden title at the year-ending event.

Carlos Alcaraz Will Look to Win His Maiden ATP Finals Title in Turin

Even though this is the fifth time in a row that Alcaraz has qualified for the ATP Finals, the Spaniard has yet to win the annual event. The closest he came was last year, when he lost to Jannik Sinner in the final. However, heading into Turin this year, Alcaraz is in red-hot form on indoor courts, something he has struggled with in the past, and the Spaniard is way fresher than the other players on the field, having spent over four months on the sidelines.

Alcaraz’s group includes Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe, and Flavio Cobolli, against whom the Spaniard has a combined 10-4 record. Not only in his group, but also against all the other players in the field, the former World No.1 has a winning record, including a 7-6 record against top-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz has had great moments in Italy before, having won the Italian Open on clay last year, beating home favorite Sinner in the final. Back at the Paris Masters, Alcaraz talked about missing the city after skipping the French Open and felt the need to make up for it at the indoor event. Heading into the Inalpi Arena, the Spaniard will have similar motivations, as he will look to end the season on a high.

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