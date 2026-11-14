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Two 21-year-old Ohio YouTubers turned their college football prank tour into a felony case after allegedly fooling stadium security, sneaking into a game without tickets, and boarding the visiting team’s buses. Ryan Joseph Ejhinger and Toby Michael Frazier apparently thought they had struck viral gold, but their own footage helped police build a case against them.

According to the Alachua Chronicle, the chaos began on September 25, when University of Florida police received a complaint around 6:25 p.m. about two individuals disrupting an event at Antevy Hall, just one day before the Florida vs. Ole Miss showdown.

What began as a disruptive classroom prank quickly escalated into a full-blown stadium security breach. And the duo’s desperate chase for viral fame was about to land them in serious legal trouble.

Frazier disrupted a study-abroad meeting at the University of Florida’s Antevy Hall. The session was meant to help students and faculty understand visa requirements for an upcoming trip to Italy. Instead, Frazier showed up 15 to 20 minutes late wearing an Ole Miss shirt, loudly complaining that he couldn’t find a chair despite repeatedly walking past a stack of them.

Even after finding a seat behind the faculty, he continued interrupting the presentation before screaming “Boring!” When staff asked him to leave, he started shouting about Ole Miss winning the football game. He returned 15 minutes later wearing a Florida Gators shirt, arguing that he couldn’t be kicked out while Ejhinger filmed the confrontation. Both left before campus police arrived.

The following day, September 26, the duo took their act to the Florida vs. Ole Miss football game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Frazier carried a prohibited backpack and a camera mounted on a gimbal, while Ejhinger wore a wireless microphone. After bypassing the bag-check line near Gate 12, they were confronted by a security contractor and questioned by a UFPD officer.

Both claimed to work for the Ole Miss social media team, insisting they had briefly stepped outside the security perimeter to film. To make their story believable, Ejhinger called a supposed supervisor saved as “Tanner” and handed his phone to the officer. The person on the other end claimed he was already inside the stadium holding their media credentials, convincing the officer to let them through despite their lack of visible passes.

Shockingly, the deception worked. The pair slipped past the Gate 12 ticket checkpoint without tickets, filmed themselves sitting in Section 29, and later allegedly lied to a bus driver to gain access to the Ole Miss team buses. They subsequently uploaded footage of their exploits to YouTube, including clips from the previous day’s university disruption. Investigators later reviewed the video and concluded that “Tanner” was likely an unidentified associate helping them deceive security for social media content.

But Florida wasn’t their only target. On October 17, Indiana University Police informed Florida investigators that the pair had attempted to sneak into another college football stadium.

This time, security personnel recognized Ejhinger by name and called him out, prompting both men to leave before officers arrived. Frazier later claimed on social media that he had been banned from Indiana for two years, writing, “Apparently we can’t go near the stadium because of Florida.”

The trouble didn’t end there.

On October 21, Florida investigators learned that Ejhinger was facing trespassing and theft-by-deception charges after allegedly pulling a similar stunt at the Penn State vs. USC football game. The pair reportedly claimed their supervisor had their media credentials inside the stadium and managed to enter without scanning tickets.

Ejhinger later admitted to a Penn State officer that they had no credentials and claimed he was simply testing stadium security to see how far he could get.

However, Florida investigators weren’t convinced by that explanation. They noted that the duo’s social media videos made no mention of raising security awareness. In their Florida video, Ejhinger even reportedly acknowledged entering the stadium without a ticket or media credentials.

By October 23, Judge Denise Ferrero had signed arrest warrants for both men on charges of felony unauthorized entry into a ticketed event with more than 5,000 attendees and disruption of a school function. Bail was initially set at $5,500 each.

The legal consequences finally caught up with the pair on November 12, when both 21-year-olds were booked into Alachua County Jail.

Court records indicated that neither had a prior criminal history, and Judge Adam Lee subsequently ordered their release on their own recognizance, meaning they did not have to post bail. However, their release came with a condition prohibiting them from contacting each other as the criminal cases moved forward.

Both men still faced the charges, with no conviction reported.

According to Florida Statute 871.05, willfully entering a ticketed sporting event attended by more than 5,000 people without authorization is a third-degree felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to five years. The law also prohibits convicted offenders from profiting from the violation, meaning any money earned from their alleged stunt could be subject to seizure and forfeiture if they are convicted.

Their ability to bypass security checkpoints and access the Ole Miss team buses exposed alarming gaps in stadium security.

And this wasn’t an isolated incident. Apparently, a convincing lie could get influencers further than a legitimate ticket.

Apparently, Stadium Security Is Just a Suggestion

A similar security breach had already made headlines months earlier.

On June 27, 2026, Argentine YouTubers Beni Marmol, 20, and Pato Perrotta, 26, were arrested after allegedly bypassing three layers of security at the Colombia vs. Portugal FIFA World Cup match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Instead of purchasing tickets that were reportedly selling for thousands of dollars, the duo allegedly used expired credentials to sneak into the sold-out venue, which hosted 64,478 spectators.

When confronted by police, Marmol claimed he was an influencer trying to livestream the match, while Perrotta insisted he had been hired by a media company, despite carrying credentials from a previous event. Neither explanation spared them from felony charges of illegally interfering with a sporting event, an offense carrying a potential five-year prison sentence.

The arrests came amid Florida’s heightened crackdown on stadium trespassing following the chaotic 2024 Copa America final, when authorities arrested 27 people and ejected another 55.

Ejhinger and Frazier allegedly fooled stadium security with fake Ole Miss media roles, only to have their own YouTube footage help expose the stunt.

What they hoped would go viral instead brought felony charges and arrest warrants.

Apparently, fooling security was easy. Fooling the law wasn’t.

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