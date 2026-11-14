UNCASVILLE, CT – SEPTEMBER 20: Olivia Miles 5 of the Minnesota Lynx looks on during the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun on September 20, 2026 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire WNBA: SEP 20 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260920109 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Some rookie seasons are defined by learning curves. But Olivia Miles’s first year in the WNBA was filled with records, recognition, and the kind of impact nearly no newcomer can manage. Now, after a whirlwind campaign with the Minnesota Lynx, the guard is only now finding the time to process everything that happened.

“finally had the time to realize what the f happened this year,” She wrote on Instagram.

“so grateful for the mems, the belief, the love. my circle continues to fuel me. and minnesota welcomed me with such open arms. i learned a ton— to appreciate the triumphs and failures wholeheartedly. they provide meaning in all of this. but more importantly, to have unwavering faith in my vision. what a special way to spend year 1… can’t wait for the bee hive ✌️.”

The post itself was a carousel of moments from her first season, offering a glimpse into the memories she made. One of the pictures featured her hugging Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese, who responded in the comments.

“my pooki5😍,” Reese wrote.

She wasn’t the only one showing affection for the young guard, with Miles’ teammate, Kayla McBride, who was also featured heavily in the pictures, leaving an encouraging message.

“5😍 so proud of you!” McBride commented.

Apart from Reese and McBride, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers also reacted, showing her quiet support by liking the post.

The next reaction came from Adidas. The brand announced a partnership with Miles following the conclusion of her rookie season, and its account was present in the comments section, showing support for Miles.

“The best🥹❤️,” Adidas Basketball wrote.

It was a year to remember for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 draft. After joining the Minnesota Lynx, Olivia Miles averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 40 regular-season games, quickly establishing herself as one of the most productive contributors in the league.

She also broke several records over that period. The most notable of those records was her 790 points scored, which broke the rookie scoring record previously held by Caitlin Clark at 769. Miles also logged 22 games with at least 20 points, setting another rookie benchmark.

Miles also became the fastest player to score 500 points and log 150 assists, doing so in 26 games. She broke the previous record of 28 games, which was held by Bueckers.

The accolades quickly followed. Olivia Miles was named an All-Star and walked away with a unanimous Rookie of the Year award after receiving all 74 first-place votes.

Despite those accomplishments, things didn’t go the way Miles could’ve hoped for. Minnesota entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season 33-11, but the Lynx were swept in the first round by the eighth-seeded New York Liberty.

Olivia Miles struggled in the postseason, with her averages falling to just eight points, five rebounds, and one assist over the two games played as she struggled to find her shooting stroke. Following her elimination, she made it clear that things would improve.

“I have to remind myself that I’m a rookie, like I’m not a 10-year vet,” she said.

“And I sometimes don’t know what I’m doing, and I don’t know what the moment feels like. But now I do, so now there’s no excuse… Everyone wants to win all the time. That’s just not how it works. Sometimes I have to have experiences like this, that hurt this bad, to get me to where I want to be… I’m ready to get it back.

Miles’ post references both triumphs and failures, and it’s clear she’s not just celebrating a record-breaking debut. It also acknowledges the difficult moments that came with competing at the highest level for the first time. Year one might be over, but the lessons will follow Olivia Miles into her sophomore season.

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