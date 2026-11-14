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Coming back from a serious year-long knee injury is one of the toughest hurdles an athlete can face. Yet JuJu Watkins has made an emphatic statement since returning to USC, earning AP National Player of the Week honors after helping the Trojans open their campaign with three consecutive blowout victories.

However, while her performances have definitely impressed college basketball fans so far, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, whose team she is about to face, believes there is a noticeable difference in Watkins’ game since her return from injury.

“She looks like she’s more lean,” Staley said in a media availability videoshared on the Gamecocks YouTube. “She’s more willing to give the ball up and allow her teammates to do the things that they do best. But I would say this: they haven’t had a game that’s as big as this one. And I’m sure she’s going to want to put her imprint on the game, as well as probably a few other ones. And we just have to be ready for them playing on all cylinders.”

JuJu Watkins tore the ACL in her right knee during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The injury sidelined the USC star for 588 days, roughly 19 months, before she returned to game action this season. A layoff that long, with an injury that severe, has been shown to affect many players’ rhythm and gameplay.

And yes, just three games into the season, it is safe to say Watkins is still working her way back to full game speed. Nevertheless, her early performances have been nothing short of impressive. The USC star is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in just 25 minutes per game, helping the Trojans record three dominant victories.

Of course, all three outings have come against considerably overmatched opposition, with USC yet to face a serious test this season. That, however, is about to change as the Trojans prepare for their first major challenge against Dawn Staley’s No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. And against a much more formidable opponent, Staley believes Watkins will be particularly eager to make her presence felt.

JuJu Watkins is a player Staley has always held in high regard. The South Carolina coach actively recruited her out of high school and has consistently praised the USC star for her contributions to women’s basketball. In fact, when Watkins tore her ACL in March 2025, Staley personally reached out to offer her support, while also acknowledging that her absence would leave a significant void in the sport.

“JuJu is loved by all of us,” Staley said. “JuJu is raising and lifting our game up with how she plays, with cornering the market when it comes to NIL deals. She’s a business herself, and to see that not be a part of our NCAA Tournament, something’s missing. It’s a big void, and we were fortunate enough to be one of her schools in the end.”

Also, if anyone understands what it means for a player to spend an entire season on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury, it is certainly Dawn Staley. In fact, her own South Carolina forward, Chloe Kitts, is also returning to action this season after missing the entire 2025/26 campaign with an ACL tear.

And like Watkins, Kitts has wasted little time making an impression since returning. Through her appearances so far, the senior forward is averaging 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field in just 19.7 minutes per game.

Both players are now set to face off on Sunday, adding another interesting dimension to an already highly anticipated matchup. For Watkins and USC, it represents their toughest test of the season so far. And compared to their previous opponents, it is also the Gamecocks’ toughest challenge yet this season, although they have already had opportunities to test their mettle against ranked opponents such as Maryland and North Carolina.

One thing is certain: with two players who have worked their way back from serious knee injuries now set to share the court, Sunday’s contest will offer another compelling look at how far both have come in their respective comebacks.

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