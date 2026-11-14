Mirra Andreeva ©IMAGO/Newscom World

Mirra Andreeva knows the Indian Wells crowd is unlikely to be on her side against an American on Saturday. So rather than wish for the impossible, she made a cheeky bargain with the fans instead.

Speaking after sealing her place in the WTA Finals semifinals, the 19-year-old turned to the stands with a request about her last-four clash against Jessica Pegula.

“One thing I know for sure, it’s not gonna be an easy match,” Andreeva said. “Guys, I know it’s probably gonna be like 80/20. But if you could do like 60/40 tomorrow, that would be great.”

Pegula is a home favorite in California, while Andreeva is preparing for a partisan fight. The teenager acknowledged the obvious without being disrespectful to the crowd and made a genuine plea to the fans to support her during the clash. The on-court interviewer even gave her the confidence that the Indian Wells crowd cheers for the player who plays the best, and hence she has nothing to worry about.

The two players will clash for the very first time with an awkward subplot. Last week, Pegula was caught on a hot microphone describing Andreeva as “a bit of a diva” during a shared practice session that the WTA was livestreaming. Pegula personally apologized to the teen within hours of the incident, while Andreeva has repeatedly dismissed any drama, stating that the two can laugh about it.

Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 09 Nov 9, 2026 Mirra Andreeva reacts to winning her match against Elina Svitolina during day two of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261109_zma_c04_043.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree549650

Despite this, the encounter made the match one of the most discussed of the week, and Pegula herself said it was “the match people wanted.”

The 19-year-old Russian topped Group 2 with a perfect 3-0 record, dropping remarkably few games on the way. She opened with a 6-4, 6-0 demolition of Elina Svitolina, then repeated the scoreline against former world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, winning 11 games in a row in that match.

She closed the round robin with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Diana Shnaider, who was in the field as an alternate in place of Karolina Muchova – withdrew because gastrointestinal illness. In three matches, the teenager lost just 11 games, the kind of form that makes her a genuine threat to win the biggest title of her career.

A first meeting with plenty riding on it

For all the history between the two off the court, they have never actually played a competitive match. Saturday will be the first tour-level meeting between Andreeva and Pegula, which adds a layer of uncertainty to an already charged occasion.

Jessica Pegula of the United States greets spectators after the group stage match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the WTA, Tennis Damen Finals in Indian Wells, California, the United States, on Nov. 10 (Image Credit – IMAGO)

“It’s not every day you play someone that you’ve never played before,” Pegula said, aware that neither she nor her opponent has a book on the other from past battles.

The American is in the semifinals after taking the long route. Pegula lost her opening group match to Coco Gauff, then had to win her final two to go through. The decisive one was a nerve-shredding 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 victory over group winner Linda Noskova, in which the 32-year-old saved a match point while trailing 5-4 in the deciding set before serving her way to the win.

She fired a career-high 16 aces and became the first player since Simona Halep in 2019 to reach the WTA Finals semifinals after saving a match point. That win also eliminated Gauff on a set countback.

This is Pegula’s third WTA Finals semifinal, after 2023 and 2025, and the first she has reached having lost her opening match. For Andreeva, it is a maiden appearance at this stage of the season-ending event, which she qualified for as the youngest player in the field. The winner will move into Sunday’s final, facing either Svitolina or Noskova for the ultimate showdown.

Circumstances have created the buzz for the matchup. Which “Diva” will prove decisive to clinch their maiden WTA Finals title?

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