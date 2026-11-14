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The next major test for JuJu Watkins and USC was supposed to be against the No. 1 team in the country. But with just two days remaining before their showdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Trojans encountered an unexpected obstacle that threatens to disrupt their preparation before they even reach their destination.

“We have been grounded in Los Angeles following the nationwide ground stop, per the FAA,” the official USC Women’s Basketball accountposted on X.

“Will provide updates as we have them.”

According to a report from USA Today, an anonymous source revealed that the Trojans were on the tarmac at LA’s international airport and about 10 minutes from takeoff before the grounding order was released. The Trojans might not be able to travel until Saturday, depending on when the stop is lifted.

The disruption isn’t limited to USC or the Los Angeles area. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on November 13 after a mass telecommunications outage affected several Air Route Traffic Control Centers all over the US. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the situation, explaining that due to extraordinary circumstances, the FAA had told departing flights to stay grounded while technicians investigate the issue.

This is the first time since January 2023 that a nationwide ground stop was issued. That situation was prompted by the malfunction of an FAA computer system.

There was a blanket grounding of all departing flights, but incoming international flights were handled on a case-by-case basis. The stop was initially scheduled to remain until at least 11 pm ET on November 13, leaving several airlines facing uncertainty.

The scale of the stop was notable, with more than 10,000 flights delayed and over 4,200 canceled by 7:30 pm ET, according to Business Insider.

Several professional and collegiate teams have been affected by this, with USC being one of them. It comes at an important point in the team’s early-season schedule, with USC opening the 2026-27 collegiate season with three consecutive wins, leading to a No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25.

Their most recent outing was a complete domination of the College of Charleston on November 10. In the 105-44 win, JuJu Watkins added 20 points, six assists, four rebounds, and four steals, while Saniyah Hall and Jazzy Davidson contributed 24 points each.

Watkins’ return has been the biggest storyline this season for USC, and she has not disappointed. Through the team’s first three games, she has averaged 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 steals per game in just about 25 minutes per contest.

For USC, the immediate priority is getting its travel plans back on track. For now, all we can do is wait for an update until it’s clear whether the Trojans can continue their journey to Greenville.

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