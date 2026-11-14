NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Ohio State at Oregon Jan 1, 2025 Pasadena, California, USA Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250101_lbm_al2_028 ©IMAGO/Imagn Images

Kirk Herbstreit has taken his golden retriever, Peter, on enough football trips for the dog to become a familiar face around the sport. But his latest stop in New York has stirred up a different kind of conversation. This time, it was about a steak dinner.

A video shared by OutKick on X showed Kirk Herbstreit sitting at a New York City steakhouse, cutting up a piece of steak for Peter. The golden retriever waited patiently as the ESPN analyst prepared the meal on his table. Then he lowered it to Peter who ate directly from a dinner plate at the restaurant.

“I wish he’d enjoy it,” he said in the video as Peter gobbled it down. “I wish he’d go one bite at a time.”

Kirk Herbstreit even decided to put a clock on the performance. Peter polished off the serving in 16.97 seconds.

Of course, Peter isn’t some random dog who suddenly appeared in Kirk Herbstreit’s social media feed. The golden retriever has become a regular companion during the analyst’s demanding football schedule.

Credits: Instagram

Peter began appearing alongside Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay in November 2024, shortly after the death of his previous dog, Ben. By the following season, he had become a familiar presence during the analyst’s college football and NFL assignments.

Kirk Herbstreit has also shared moments showing just how attached the dog is to their travel routine. In one memorable video, Peter stepped out of a hotel elevator, turned down the hallway, and headed straight for a room they had stayed in more than a year earlier. The ESPN personality couldn’t believe it.

“Had to share this with you all! Peter is OUT OF HIS MIND,” he wrote, marveling at the dog’s ability to remember the exact location.

That kind of content has helped Peter develop his own following among football fans. Not everyone, however, is interested in watching the golden retriever become a regular feature of Kirk Herbstreit’s travels. And the latest steakhouse scene is raising questions about whether it crossed a line for other diners.

Rules surrounding animals in indoor dining areas vary by state and local health codes, while service animals receive separate protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Those protections do not give ordinary pets the same access. So while Kirk Herbstreit seemed entertained by the whole thing, plenty of people watching weren’t nearly as amused.

For some, the issue wasn’t whether Peter deserved a steak but the setting. “Who the hell brings their pet to a steakhouse in the first place? Zero regard for the other people around him,” one user wrote.

Another commenter took aim at Kirk Herbstreit’s decision to bring the dog along, writing, “I love dogs, but this dude has some deep issues he needs to deal with…”

Others weren’t questioning his affection for Peter so much as his judgment about where to bring him. One fan put it bluntly, “No one wants to go to a nice dinner and sit next to someone else’s dog. I love dogs, but time and place.”

Loving animals and wanting them around at every public gathering are two different things, at least according to the critics. “The dog needs to stay home. This is ridiculous,” another user added.

The backlash wasn’t limited to complaints about restaurant etiquette. “What a Joke and disgrace. Enough with this show and his dog. As if he is the only one with a dog in the world. Loser,” the user wrote.

There were at least some supporters willing to push back against the criticism. One particular response read, “His dog, his choice ASSWIPES. Go raise your retarded kids.”

So not exactly a measured defense, but it made the point that some people see nothing wrong with Kirk Herbstreit bringing Peter along.

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