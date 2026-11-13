CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

HC Todd Monken is under fire for how he handled Shedeur Sanders after an exchange over the quarterback’s play suggestions. Monken has tried to portray the moment as harmless banter, but FOX host Dan Dakich believes the Browns’ own head coach has handed critics fresh ammunition at a time when the young quarterback is already facing questions about his preparation and maturity.

Dakich made his case on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me, and the show’s X account shared the clip with the caption: “This is how you ruin a young quarterback’s career. [Dakich] tears into Todd Monken over how he’s handling Shedeur Sanders.”

The caption set the tone for what followed, as Dakich went after Monken’s explanation of the exchange.

“I know he’s full of s*** because he keeps referring to coaches,” Monken asserted.

“This has nothing to do with coaches. His point is everybody suggests plays. Well, then you’re too stupid to be a head coach in the NFL if you’re going to throw a quarterback that people are already questioning his dedication, already questioning whether or not he knows what the hell he’s doing. Questioning his maturity, really.”

Dakich’s argument was that Monken’s explanation sidesteps the real problem. Monken compared Sanders’ suggestions to the ideas coaches and players throw around all the time, but Dakich says the comparison is beside the point. A head coach is the person a young quarterback relies on most to shield him, he argues, and Monken chose to tell the story in public.

That matters because of the storyline already attached to Sanders. The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd has reported that multiple sources inside the organization question his film study, saying he doesn’t watch much tape and had to be shown how. A scout also criticized his attitude and professionalism before the draft.

During Saints week, a smile in response to a question about studying New Orleans’ defense was read by some as disrespectful, and Sanders began his postgame remarks by apologizing. In that context, Dakich sees a story about a quarterback pitching plays outside the playbook as one more piece of evidence for the “doesn’t know what he’s doing” narrative, and this time it comes from the one person who should be defending him.

The controversy followed the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on November 8. CBS Sports reporter A.J. Ross shared that Monken asked Sanders which plays he wanted in the opening script, and Sanders suggested some that were not in the Browns’ playbook.

Monken addressed the clip at his Wednesday press conference. He said it was hilarious that the story had gone so far, and he described a casual hallway conversation in which he asked what Sanders likes and then steered the talk back to what the Browns actually run. He said players and coaches both bring ideas, that some of what the team does isn’t what players prefer, and that it was no big deal. Before the Saints game, Monken had also said Sanders had done his work and had been diligent and asked great questions.

On the field, Sanders’ performance against the Saints gave him reason to feel confident about his progress. He made his first start of the 2026 season and completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He connected with rookie WR KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown and later threw a 39-yard overtime touchdown to Harold Fannin Jr.

Despite his efforts, Cleveland lost 23-22 to the Saints after failing to convert a two-point attempt.

That performance was an encouraging sign for Sanders, who has been competing to prove he can be Cleveland’s long-term quarterback. It did not earn him another start. Deshaun Watson returned from concussion protocol that he entered after the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Monken confirmed on November 11 that Watson would start against the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Monken said Watson played well enough in the first eight games, which he started, to remain the starter.

For now, Sanders stays behind Watson on the depth chart. Dakich’s reaction raises the question of whether the coach’s public comments are helping or hurting the young quarterback. As Cleveland looks for consistency, Sanders needs another chance to prove that his Week 9 performance was more than a one-game showing.

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The post “You’re Too Stupid to Be a HC”: FOX Host Blasts Todd Monken for Trying to Ruin Shedeur Sanders’ Career appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.