LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Bryson Dechambeau of the Crushers GC after Round 1 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Thursday, February 12, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SOUTH AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260212117306150717 ©IMAGO/AAP

When the season began, Bryson DeChambeau knew it could be his final year with LIV Golf. After all, his contract with the breakaway tour was ending. However, he may not have anticipated the storm that was about to hit. Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which had poured billions into LIV, withdrew its financial backing, leaving the league fighting for survival. Then came the speculation.

Much of the year was dominated by speculation about LIV’s future. Even as the league brought its season to a close in Indianapolis, uncertainty continued to surround its fate. That speculation finally came to an end when LIV decided to liquidate its assets. But while LIV has become a thing of the past, the two-time major champion has offered a glimpse of what lies ahead.

According to Business Wire, the 33-year-old announced plans for an ambitious golf and residential development in his hometown of Clovis, California. It’s called The Orchard Golf Club, aiming to combine championship-level golf, residential living, agriculture, and community-focused amenities.

DeChambeau has acquired the historic McFarlane Ranch as the proposed development site, with Cook Land Company, a prominent developer in California’s Central Valley, set to oversee the project. And the project holds a special place in the golfer’s heart.

“The Central Valley has always been a community built on hard work, character, and discipline,” said Bryson DeChambeau. “Having grown up here and attended Clovis East High School, I feel a deep responsibility to give back to the region that provided me with so much. This is a profound opportunity for my team and I to work with the Cook family to help revitalize the area by investing in a project that uses golf to truly serve the community.”

The Orchard will feature an 18-hole championship golf course, world-class practice facilities, residential homes, a clubhouse, and a public farmers market. The development will also include facilities to help local children and schools access golf. DeChambeau first began considering the project in 2022 and has since worked with the City of Clovis and Fresno County to move it forward.

“Ultimately, it’s time to make a better future for our next generation,” said DeChambeau. “We are dedicated to ‘Building Stars of the Future,’ and with continued support from the community, it is our hope that we can bring this project to the community faster so that everyone in the world can come and enjoy the fruits of our labor here in the Central Valley.”

In the meantime, several key details about The Orchard remain undisclosed. The announcement has not specified the project’s total acreage, estimated investment, construction start date, or expected completion date. Details about the golf course architect, yardage, number of homes, membership structure, and green fees are also yet to be revealed.

While the farmers market is confirmed to be open to the public, it remains unclear whether the golf course itself will offer public access. That being said, one of his rivals appears to have opened doors for DeChambeau to compete on the DP World Tour.

Rory McIlroy feels Bryson DeChambeau will bring eyes to the DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau don’t exactly have the friendliest relationship. However, the World No. 2 is willing to overlook their differences for the betterment of the DP World Tour. With LIV Golf out of the picture, the Northern Irishman is hoping the two-time major champion would compete in the European circuit.

“I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments,” said McIlroy. “Honestly, I’m certainly not in his shoes, and nor would I ever want to be, but it doesn’t seem like he’s got many options. You know, if he wants to play competitive golf, it doesn’t seem like he’s got many options.”

However, the 33-year-old has yet to reveal his plans for the next chapter of his playing career. With the announcement of his golf course project, DeChambeau could be considering a full-time move into the business side of the sport. For now, that remains unclear, and only time will tell what the future holds for the two-time major champion.

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