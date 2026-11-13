Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, March 21, 2026, Los Angeles Lakers player Luka Doncic 77 at the Kia Center. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx ©IMAGO/Marty Jean Louis

The clock was winding down in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers when Luka Doncic collected the ball and launched a heave from 62 feet away. With barely any time left, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s shot traveled the length of the floor, hit the backboard, and dropped through the net just as the buzzer sounded, sending the Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

A shot from that distance is usually a desperate attempt to beat the clock. But Doncic made it look like just another highlight. In a season where Lakers star Doncic has emerged as the Kia MVP frontrunner, the half-court heave was another reminder of how comfortable he has become doing things most players would not even attempt with confidence.

That level of dominance has caught the attention of NBA legend Isiah Thomas, with the two-time NBA champion recently offering a stunning assessment of Doncic’s performances. “Luka’s killing the league,” Thomas said on the SiriusXM NBA radio show.

“I really haven’t seen nobody do it like this. He scores from the three, he’s giving you layups, he’s giving you midrange, he’s laughing in your face, he pullin up deep – I mean deep from the wing, stepback.”

The boldness of Thomas’s assessment – comparing Doncic’s dominance to a level he had never witnessed – underscored just how extraordinary the start has been. This is especially true considering how many legends Thomas has seen play, including his fierce rival Michael Jordan.

Thomas even went as far as pointing out the way the Slovenian has been interacting with opponents and fans while continuing to produce at an elite level.

“He [Luka] is laughing at your bench, talking to your coach, telling your girlfriend to come on over.”

The combination of shot-making, confidence, and personality has made Doncic one of the toughest covers in the league this season, and his historic start is putting the NBA on notice.

The numbers help explain why Thomas is so impressed. Through his first 11 games of the 2026-27 season, Doncic is averaging 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. He is shooting 48.9% from the field, 40.8% from three-point range, and 86.6% from the free-throw line.

This extraordinary level of production, particularly for a player who is also responsible for creating opportunities for his teammates, is virtually unheard of. Doncic is not relying on one particular scoring method. He can punish defenders from beyond the arc, use his strength and own pace to get into the paint, and create space for his step-back jumper.

That performance against Portland on November 6 was a perfect example. Doncic finished with 53 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Lakers’ 124-118 win. It was his second 50-point performance of the season, and the half-court buzzer-beater provided an unforgettable moment in an already dominant night.

The challenge for opposing defenses is that there is rarely a comfortable way to guard him. Giving Doncic space allows him to pull up from deep, while getting too close gives him an opportunity to attack the basket or draw contact. When defenses send additional help, his passing creates opportunities for teammates.

That is the broader point behind Thomas’ reaction. Doncic is not simply scoring at an incredible rate, but he is doing it while making difficult shots look effortless and appearing to enjoy the challenge of facing defenses designed to slow him down.

Doncic’s production has also placed him at the top of the early MVP conversation. In the latest Kia MVP Ladder released by NBA.com on November 13, the Lakers superstar held the No. 1 spot, ahead of Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum.

Wembanyama has made a strong case of his own, averaging 30.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks per game for the San Antonio Spurs. His impact on both ends of the floor has helped the Spurs establish themselves as one of the Western Conference’s leading teams. But Doncic’s otherworldly scoring output has given him the early advantage in the MVP race.

The gap between the two is not simply about points. Doncic is also averaging 7.6 assists, showing how much of the Lakers’ offense runs through him. He is producing at a level that puts him among the league’s most influential offensive players while helping his team compete near the top of the West.

There is still a long way to go before the MVP award is decided. Wembanyama’s two-way dominance, Tatum’s resurgence, and the eventual return of other contenders could make the race much tighter as the season progresses.

For now, however, Doncic has given the league plenty to think about. From his remarkable scoring numbers to the confidence behind every deep three and step-back jumper, he is making an early statement in the MVP race. And if Thomas’ assessment is any indication, the rest of the NBA is already feeling the impact.

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