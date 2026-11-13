October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_965 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Dallas Cowboys could hardly afford another setback at wide receiver after losing George Pickens to a hamstring injury last week. With a difficult matchup against the San Francisco 49ers approaching, getting the explosive receiver back would give Dak Prescott another major weapon alongside CeeDee Lamb. And Pickens appears convinced that he will be on the field.

Pickens, who missed Dallas’ 27-23 win over the Colts, was confident when reporters asked Friday whether he’d play Sunday. His response came with a message for anyone planning to watch the game.

“Tell your wife or your girl to turn the TV on, and she’ll see me on the field,” Pickens told reporters after Friday’s practice,according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Pickens appears to be on track for a return against San Francisco. The receiver was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. His Friday practice status will be worth watching.

He had also been dealing with a shoulder issue. But head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier this week that the hamstring was the bigger concern.

Dallas could use Pickens back in the lineup. The offense is already dealing with several absences. Tight end Jake Ferguson remains out with a knee injury. Running back Tyler Goodson is also unavailable after suffering ACL and MCL sprains. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. His status for the game is still uncertain.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. continued to sit out with an ankle injury, while safety P.J. Locke remained sidelined by a concussion. KaVontae Turpin remained limited with a rib injury, but there has been some encouraging news. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was upgraded to full participation on Thursday after missing the Colts game.

Pickens’ availability matters even more given his production since joining Dallas. He has recorded 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games, giving Prescott another dependable option capable of stretching defenses. His absence against Indianapolis was softened by Lamb’s outstanding performance, as the receiver finished with 195 receiving yards.

However, the Cowboys will need more than one big performance to keep pace with San Francisco, which entered the matchup with a 7-1 record. Dallas, meanwhile, was 4-5 after its win over the Colts and needs to build momentum if it hopes to remain in the playoff picture.

Pickens has made his intentions clear, but his limited practice work means Dallas will still have to assess his condition before Sunday’s game. His confidence is encouraging news for Cowboys fans, though the final injury designation will offer a clearer indication of whether they will actually see him against the 49ers.

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