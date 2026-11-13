February 7, 2026, San Francisco, California, US: Dianna Russini arrives at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco,, California, USA – 07 FEB 2026 San Francisco US – ZUMAc208 20260207_aap_c208_154 Copyright: xGregxChowx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Dianna Russini is finding her way back into the NFL media landscape after several months away from the spotlight due to the Mike Vrabel controversy. Earlier this year, she appeared on God Bless Football during Super Bowl week alongside iHeart personality Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, maintaining a connection with sports radio even as her future in NFL reporting remains uncertain.

That reported iHeart connection could now become particularly important as Russini attempts to regain access to the league. Her return to sports media has come through a partnership with BetUS, an offshore sportsbook that has given her a new platform to discuss NFL news, matchups, and betting analysis. However, the arrangement also raises questions about how her affiliation with a gambling operator could affect her ability to obtain credentials for major NFL events.

According to Mark Maske, Russini plans to cite her affiliation with iHeart rather than her association with BetUS when seeking credentials to appear on Radio Row during Super Bowl week. Maske also reported that she might have to take a similar approach when dealing with credentialing matters involving certain NFL teams.

BetUS announced its partnership with Russini on November 9, naming her the host of The Russini Report. The weekly program features NFL matchup breakdowns, interviews, and betting-related analysis, while she also contributes a weekly column to the sportsbook.

The partnership represents a different professional arrangement from Russini’s previous reporting roles at ESPN and The Athletic. Rather than working for a traditional sports media outlet, she is now producing NFL coverage for a company with a direct commercial interest in sports wagering.

That connection is particularly noteworthy given BetUS’s regulatory position in the United States. The sportsbook is based in Costa Rica and licensed in Curaçao. Its regulatory position, however, does not automatically establish that Russini is ineligible for NFL credentials.

Access to major NFL events such as the Super Bowl, Draft, and Scouting Combine requires league credentials. Covering individual teams, meanwhile, can involve a separate credentialing process with those organizations. These separate processes could make Russini’s new professional arrangement more complicated as she attempts to return to the reporting environment she previously occupied.

The NFL has not publicly established a definitive position on whether Russini will receive credentials. Her reported plan to use her iHeart affiliation rather than her BetUS association offers a possible way to navigate the issue, but it remains unclear whether the approach will be accepted.

Russini’s return has already taken a significant step with the launch of her new show on November 11. However, the debut did not go entirely as planned. The program, originally scheduled to begin at noon ET, appeared on the BetUS website 45 minutes later after the platform experienced technical difficulties.

The debut included appearances from Damon Amendolara and Philadelphia radio personality Spike Eskin, while Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells joined by telephone near the end of the program. Russini primarily discussed football, including the NFL trade deadline and Lamar Jackson’s contract situation, rather than directly addressing the circumstances surrounding her departure from The Athletic.

Her exit from the publication in April followed the release of photographs showing her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort. In her resignation letter, Russini defended her professional record and rejected the speculation surrounding the controversy.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.”

In September, The Athletic published the findings of an investigation into the situation. The review concluded that Russini should have disclosed the nature of her relationship with Vrabel to editors so they could assess potential conflicts of interest. It did not determine whether their relationship was romantic, but found that the failure to disclose it violated the publication’s standards.

The review’s standards editor, Mike Semel, explained the conclusion in the report.

“Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed.”

The investigation also found that the majority of Russini’s stories were unrelated to Vrabel and that most stories mentioning him did not raise concerns.

As for now, Russini’s proposed credentialing approach could prove important as she prepares for Super Bowl week. Whether the NFL and individual teams accept her iHeart affiliation remains to be seen, leaving an important question over how much access she will have as she resumes covering the league.

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