Travis Kelce ©IMAGO/Newscom World

Travis Kelce‘s receiving ability has made him one of the most accomplished and respected tight ends in NFL history. But the GOAT tight end debate still continues, especially when it comes to his blocking. While Kelce has consistently impressed with his performance as a pass catcher, former NFL TE Christian Fauria says there is a side that Kelce does not embrace enough.

Speaking onInitial Contact, Christian Fauria noted, “You’re forced to be tough, but I don’t think Travis Kelce likes to block anybody. And then I was like, well, you know what? After everybody was ripping me about my take about calling him soft. I started asking other defensive players who went up against him, and they couldn’t stop talking about how soft he was.

“Like, how was his unwillingness to block people to get his hands dirty? Sure. Can they give him a shovel trap pass and he runs up the middle? Yeah. Cause he got the ball in his hand. Is he one of the most skilled receiving tight ends? Absolutely. Can he, does he have great hands? Absolutely. Can he run after the catch? Yes.”

Fauria believes that Kelce avoids getting involved in any kind of blocking situations. He argued about the physical responsibilities that came with playing as a tight end, rather than just having the ability to produce catches and touchdowns.

Fauria’s comments came after the former tight end attended Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend. Tom Brady also attended the event alongside many New England Patriots, bringing attention back to Gronkowski’s legacy. During the discussion, Fauria explained why he thinks blocking is an essential part of evaluating an all-time HOF tight end.

He appreciated Kelce’s strengths. But he argued that a tight end cannot just function as a wide receiver in a bigger body and still receive recognition in the race of great tight ends.

“My criteria of what I think is considered a great tight end, a Hall of Fame tight end, has to involve blocking. That’s what the job requirement is. You can’t be a flex tight end. You can’t be a wide receiver in a tight end’s body. And then tell me you’re one of the greatest tight ends of all time. I can’t do it.”

Fauria also mentioned Tony Gonzalez and Shannon Sharpe while keeping his point. He made it clear that he would choose Gonzalez over Kelce. Tony Gonzalez still holds the edge in career receiving production as he finished with 1,325 receptions for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns across 270 games.

Gronkowski finished with 621 catches, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns in 143 regular-season games. His size, strength, and receiving production helped him become one of the greatest tight ends of the generation. That balance is exactly what Fauria believes should be considered while evaluating the greatest tight end.

Meanwhile, through eight games of the 2026 season, Kelce recorded 33 receptions for 482 yards and two touchdowns. He is also one of the most productive tight ends in postseason history, and continues to get support from the Kansas City Chiefs, despite the criticism aimed at him.

For Fauria, the concern is whether receiving alone should be enough to place him above Gronkowski and Sharpe. Now, this conversation has given NFL fans another reason to argue over where the Chiefs star truly stands.

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The post “Couldn’t Stop Talking About How Soft He Was”: Opposing TEs Take Aim at Travis Kelce for Being Afraid to 'Get His Hands Dirty' appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.